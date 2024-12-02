app-menu Social mobile

Skip to main content
Scarica e leggi gratis su app

George Clinical Welcomes Tony Proctor as Chief Financial Officer

2 Dicembre 2024

– SINGAPORE, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — George Clinical, a leading global clinical research organisation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tony Proctor, C.P.A., as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With over 25 years of financial leadership experience, Tony brings a wealth of expertise in driving operational excellence, strategic planning, and transformational growth.

“I am honored to join George Clinical and contribute to its mission of improving health outcomes through innovative clinical research,” said Tony Proctor. “I look forward to partnering with the talented team to enhance financial operations and support the company’s global vision.”

Tony has held CFO and executive leadership roles at Lexitas, Parexel, and Syneos Health. He was a key architect of organic revenue acceleration initiatives at these organisations, implementing best-in-class financial disciplines, major organisational and systems upgrades, and transformative M&A processes. His leadership has consistently delivered measurable results, including driving strategic growth initiatives and optimising financial operations on a global scale.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tony to George Clinical at this exciting stage of our growth,” said Mary Gunn, CEO of George Clinical. “His extensive expertise in financial strategy and operational leadership will be instrumental in advancing our business and delivering exceptional value to customers across the globe.”

Tony holds an M.B.A. in Finance from Campbell University, a B.S. in Accounting, and a B.A. in Business/Finance from North Carolina State University. He is also a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) licensed in North Carolina.

About George ClinicalGeorge Clinical is a leading global clinical research organisation headquartered in Singapore. Driven by scientific excellence and operational expertise, the company provides comprehensive clinical trial services to clients globally, offering solutions across all trial phases. For more information about George Clinical, visit www.georgeclinical.com.

Contact: Donna McDonnell, T +1 901 229 5345, dmcdonnell@georgeclinical.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2569440/George_Clinical.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/george-clinical-welcomes-tony-proctor-as-chief-financial-officer-302319080.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp. Entra nel nostro canale per non perderti nulla!

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Leggi anche

MeditWave 2024 in Porto Brings Together Global Experts to Shape the Future of Digital Dental Solutions

02 Dicembre 2024
– PORTO, Portugal, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On November 9, Medit, a global leader in digit…

Hurom Wins Patent Infringement Ruling Against NUC(Kuvings) on Amazon in the U.S.

02 Dicembre 2024
– Sales Ban Enforced on NUC(Kuvings)’s Primary Juicer Models on Amazon SEOUL, South Korea, Dec…

Breda University: No ‘Delivery Shame’ Needed During the Holidays

02 Dicembre 2024
– BREDA, Netherlands, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Having millions of online purchases delivere…

Global Focus INC-5 Conference: Niutech Demonstrates 10,000-ton Continuous Plastic Pyrolysis Technology and Complete Equipment

02 Dicembre 2024
– JINAN, China, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — From November 25th to December 1st, 2024, the fif…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI