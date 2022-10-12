Geotab releases 2021 GHG Emissions Report

Ottobre 12, 2022

Company’s 2021 carbon emissions decreased by 14% from 2019 baseline

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — As a signatory of the Climate Pledge and with its carbon emissions reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), Geotab Inc. (“Geotab”) today announced it has released its 2021 GHG Emissions Report.

According to the 2021 GHG report:

In 2020 Geotab experienced a significant drop in emissions due to the pandemic, which caused the global transition to remote work. The reduction of staff commuting, business travel and other related factors contributed to lowered emissions. As the world returned to business in 2021 and production increased to meet market needs, Geotab stayed focused on its targets and successfully reduced its carbon emissions by proactively deploying sustainable programs. Examples of the company’s programs include EV rebates and public transportation incentives for employees and its work-from-home and business travel guidelines to help reduce commuting.

Geotab has also joined initiatives with the aim of lowering carbon emissions, including The Climate Pledge, Science Based Targets initiative, We Mean Business Coalition and Race to Zero. As part of these initiatives, Geotab has committed to report annually on its GHG emissions.

“Current economic and political events in the world emphasize the importance of limiting carbon emissions through collective action,” said Edward Kulperger, Senior Vice President of EMEA at Geotab. “At Geotab, we recognize the challenges businesses are facing. To support our partners and customers, Geotab provides data-driven sustainable solutions to help accelerate their carbon emissions reduction while maintaining a profitable business. As a company, we have set our own carbon emissions reduction targets in line with the Paris Agreement and are committed to transparent action.”

The transportation industry contributes significantly to greenhouse gas emissions. With 3 million connected vehicles on the road today, Geotab’s most significant impact on climate change can be realized by helping decarbonize fleets worldwide. With a full suite of tools powered by the most extensive dataset for real-world electric vehicle (EV) performance including the EV Suitability Assessment (EVSA), Green Fleet Dashboard, Temperature Tool for EV Range and the EV Battery Degradation Tool, fleets can seamlessly transition to being low carbon and take real action against climate change.

*Scope 1, 2 and 3: Geotab’s Scope 1 covers direct emissions from sources that are owned or leased by the company, while Scope 2 includes indirect emissions from the generation of energy purchased by the company. The company’s Scope 3 includes all other indirect emissions that are not owned or controlled by Geotab but are related to its activities and operations, such as emissions created across our supply chain.

About Geotab

Geotab is advancing security, connecting commercial vehicles to the cloud and providing data-driven analytics to help customers better manage their fleets. Geotab’s open platform and Marketplace, offering hundreds of third-party solution options, allows both small and large businesses to automate operations by integrating vehicle data with their other data assets. As an IoT hub, the in-vehicle device provides additional functionality through IOX Add-Ons. Processing billions of data points a day, Geotab leverages data analytics and machine learning to help customers improve productivity, optimise fleets through the reduction of fuel consumption, enhance driver safety and achieve strong compliance to regulatory changes. Geotab’s products are represented and sold worldwide through Authorised Geotab Resellers. To learn more, please visitwww.geotab.com/ukand follow us @GEOTAB and on LinkedIn.

Geotab and the Geotab logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Geotab Inc. and/or its affiliates.

Media Contact: Hanna Corrente, Manager, Strategic Communications/Public Affairs, Geotab, pr@geotab.com

