app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

German airspace powered by Rohde & Schwarz

Giugno 7, 2023

DFS Deutsche Flugsicherung GmbH and Rohde & Schwarz have successfully completed a nationwide radio modernization program with approx. 4000 air traffic control radios.

MUNICH, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Rohde & Schwarz today announced the successful completion of the Radio Site Upgrade and Modernization (RASUM 8,33) program with DFS Deutsche Flugsicherung GmbH for all aircraft flying in German airspace. The program entails radio modernization, Germany-wide with approx. 4000 radios at nearly 100 radio sites, connected to the four large area control centers and 15 international airports operated by DFS.

The field-proven Rohde & Schwarz air traffic control (ATC) turnkey solution enables safe and efficient airspace operations.

“Having a partner like Rohde & Schwarz by our side throughout the entire project duration of multiple years is of great importance, as the company is very reliable. Their experts show the utmost technical understanding, and the company overall has an extraordinary depth of development, production and roll-out capability of turnkey systems,” Verena Becker, DFS Project Manager RASUM 8,33, explains. “The communication with the trusting and supportive team, was always constructive and goal-oriented and made it a pleasure working with Rohde & Schwarz all the way from system design to implementation and commissioning.”

Marius Münstermann, Vice President ATC at Rohde & Schwarz concludes: “Together, as a joint team, we mastered the high technical and operational requirements of the German airspace. As a technology leader with state-of-the-art turnkey solutions, the portfolio of Rohde & Schwarz features long service life, sustainability and high system availability and low probability of failure. This project is another example of collaboration in our decade-long and trusted partnership with DFS.”

Established 90 years ago, Rohde & Schwarz has been committed to technical innovation. With its leading solutions and products, the technology company enables industry and government customers to ensure a safer and connected world.

Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com)

Press contact:

Europe (headquarters): Dennis-P. Merklinghaus (phone: +49 89 4129 15671; email: press@rohde-schwarz.com)

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/german-airspace-powered-by-rohde–schwarz-301844702.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Tutor Consulting, per l’HACCP servono competenze a 360 gradi

(Adnkronos) – Rispettare le procedure HACCP può essere complesso per le aziende. Ma un’applicazio…

MONGOLIA AMENDS CONSTITUTION TO INCREASE TRANSPARENCY, BOOST EQUALITY AND FURTHER INCREASE REPRESENTATION

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Mongolian parliament has passed into law …

Green development presents bright prospects for Inner Mongolia

BEIJING, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A report from People’s Daily: Eco-environmental conservatio…

“Vedemose ar PENNY”: Ancora due nuovi store nella capitale

(Adnkronos) – In poche settimane, con 21 negozi, triplicata la presenza su Roma Cernusco sul Navi…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl