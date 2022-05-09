Gerresheimer and Portal enter strategic partnership to treat chronically ill patients with innovative needle-free drug-delivery solution

Maggio 9, 2022

– Partners are developing needle-free drug delivery platform for biologics and biosimilars

– This Innovative solution improves patient’s quality of life, especially for people with chronic diseases

– Partners will together expand their client base, product range and IP portfolio

DUESSELDORF, Germany and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Gerresheimer AG is expanding its portfolio of highly-innovative platform technologies for drug delivery. Gerresheimer, a leading provider of healthcare & beauty solutions and drug delivery systems for pharma, biotech and cosmetics, today announced an investment into US-based Portal Instruments, a developer of a next-generation needle-free drug delivery technology. Together, the partners aim at transforming the administration of injectable medicines and improving the patient’s experience, especially for those with chronic diseases.

Portal develops technology which allows for needle-free and high-speed subcutaneous injection of medicine and – via connectivity – the adherence monitoring along the treatment journey by patient and medical care provider. Portal Instruments is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and has its roots in MIT’s Bio Instrumentation Lab.

“Portal Instruments is developing groundbreaking technology. With our combined expertise in drug delivery innovations and manufacturing, we will contribute significantly to improving the patient’s quality of life as well as treatment efficiency and success. These results will also help to reduce costs to the healthcare system”, said Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer. “This investment is another milestone in our strategy process formula G. It will add to our capabilities to offer unique and innovative solutions to our clients. Together with Portal, we will further expand our client base as well as the existing IP and product portfolio”, he added.

“We are delighted to be working closer with Gerresheimer, who is a well-respected industry leader in drug delivery systems”, said Patrick Anquetil, CEO of Portal Instruments. “As solutions provider and platform integrator, Gerresheimer has deep development and manufacturing know-how as well as a strong network of global pharma and biotech customers. This investment will support our scaling efforts. Gerresheimer’s financial backing will also accelerate Portal’s growth plans.” Gerresheimer acquired a minority stake and the agreement includes the option to increase the stake in the future. Gerresheimer will have a representative on Portal’s Board of Directors.

Portal’s needle-free injector and cartridge are components of a drug delivery platform for both biologics and biosimilars, completed and made available through biopharma partners. While many auto injectors on the market require patients to hold the needle onto their skin for 10 to 30 seconds, Portal’s needle-free device can inject the same volume in less than a second. At the same time, this innovative type of injection helps to reduce pain during the application. And the injector is more than a drug delivery system: Thanks to its connectivity, adherence tracking, and customizable disease management becomes possible for both patient and medical care provider. Gerresheimer will support the development of the new technology, take part in manufacturing the reusable injector and supply cartridges containing the medicine.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer is the global partner for pharmaceutics, biotech, healthcare, and cosmetics with a very broad product range for pharmaceutical and cosmetic packaging solutions and drug delivery systems. The company is an innovative solution provider from concept to delivery of the end product. Gerresheimer achieves its ambitious goals through a high level of innovative strength, industrial competence and concentration on quality and customer focus. In developing innovative and sustainable solutions, Gerresheimer relies on a comprehensive international network with numerous innovation and production centers in Europe, America and Asia. Gerresheimer produces close to its customers worldwide with around 10,000 employees and generated annual revenues in 2021 of around EUR 1.5b. With its products and solutions, Gerresheimer plays an essential role in people’s health and well-being.

About Portal Instruments

Portal Instruments is a private medical device company focused on advanced drug delivery and backed by strategic and venture investors. Portal’s injector and cartridge are components of a drug delivery platform, completed and made available through biopharma partners. For more information, please visit www.portalinstruments.com or follow on LinkedIn