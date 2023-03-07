app-menu Social mobile

GIGABYTE AERO 2023 Laptops Now Available for Creatives, Delivering a Full Spectrum of Features to Light Up Your Creativity

Marzo 7, 2023

TAIPEI, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — GIGABYTE AERO 16 OLED and AERO 14 OLED are now available for purchase. These next-generation creator laptops are designed for both content creators and creative pros, with the latest 13th-gen Intel® Core™ processors and NVIDIA GeForce® RTX™ 40 Series Laptop GPUs that reduce 3D rendering time from 2.5 hours to just 10 minutes. They also feature a stunning display with exceptional color accuracy and creation-focused designs, all in a slim and portable package for an optimized creative experience anytime, anywhere.

The outstanding display is what sets AERO apart from the vast array of creator laptops. The displays on the AERO 16 OLED and AERO 14 OLED are factory-calibrated with X-Rite™ 2.0 and validated by Pantone® for precise colors right out of the box. With a Delta E value of less than 1, these laptops feature the smallest color difference and offer the most color-accurate displays among others. The AERO 16 OLED comes in a stunning 4K UHD+ resolution, while the AERO 14 OLED boasts 2.8K QHD+ resolution, both with a 16:10 aspect ratio that provides ample screen space for improved productivity. Both laptops have been certified by TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe® and feature low blue light certification, allowing creative professionals to work comfortably for extended periods while maintaining color accuracy.

The AERO 16 OLED and AERO 14 OLED have also received significant upgrades in terms of performance, with the latest 13th-gen Intel® Core™ processors and NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs now included. NVIDIA Studio certification further ensures that the laptops have been optimized for stability and performance, providing seamless support for widely used creative software.

Both laptops come in a sleek design, featuring a durable and ultra-thin aluminum alloy body crafted by CNC milling process. The AERO 14 OLED is particularly slender and featherweight, measuring just 1.49kg, making it a convenient option for creative individuals on the go. The patented iridescent LOGO and the water-repellent, anti-fingerprint glass touchpads add a contemporary touch to these technologically advanced laptop pairs.

Let every color count with the 2023 AERO creator laptops, now available for purchase. For more product information, please visit https://bit.ly/AERO_laptop

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2008523/GIGABYTE_AERO_2023_Laptops_Now_Available_for_Creatives__Delivering_a_Full_Spectr_ID_557ca2d3ef42.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gigabyte-aero-2023-laptops-now-available-for-creatives-delivering-a-full-spectrum-of-features-to-light-up-your-creativity-301764373.html

