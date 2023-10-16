app-menu Social mobile

GIGABYTE AORUS Z790 X Gen Motherboards Welcomes Intel’s Core 14th-gen Processors with Leading DDR5 Performance

Ottobre 16, 2023

TAIPEI, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — GIGABYTE, the world’s leading computer brand, is ready to usher in the era of Intel Core 14th-gen processors with a complete lineup of AORUS Z790 X Gen motherboards. Ranging from the flagship Z790 AORUS XTREME X to the versatile Z790 AORUS ELITE X, the X Gen family is engineered to unlock the full potential of Intel’s Core 14th-gen processors and drive DDR5 memory faster than ever. The X Gen family also boasts several key upgrades designed for next-gen performance, including new DIY-friendly innovations, efficient thermal designs, Ultra Durable reinforcements, and cutting-edge Wi-Fi 7 support. Gamers, enthusiasts, and professionals can now experience the most advanced power delivery, connectivity, and networking capabilities with the latest powerful platform from GIGABYTE.

At the heart of the Z790 X Gen motherboards is an optimized foundation for best-in-class DDR5 compatibility and performance. Thanks to leading PCB craftsmanship and software optimization, the motherboards offer support for memory speeds reaching XMP-8266 and beyond, setting a new world record for DDR5 overclocking. To simplify memory kit optimization for gamers, all Z790 X Gen motherboards equipped with DDR5 support offer an array of memory optimization tools accessible through the BIOS. Features like DDR5 XMP Booster, High Bandwidth, and Low Latency allow gamers to get the most out of their memory modules with just a simple click.

GIGABYTE remains committed to making PC building easier than ever, incorporating a range of DIY-friendly innovations in the AORUS Z790 X Gen motherboards. The upgraded EZ-Latch designs ensure effortless installation of graphics cards, M.2 SSDs and even M.2 heatsinks, guaranteeing a hassle-free building experience. The newly designed UC BIOS boasts a user-friendly interface and experience, including Quick Access with customizable option slots. Gamers can also take advantage of PerfDrive, an exclusive BIOS setting that optimizes system performance based on their cooling configurations. Furthermore, GIGABYTE has entered an exclusive partnership with HWiNFO, offering an innovative feature for real-time monitoring of memory timing and in-depth BIOS information.

For more detailed information about the AORUS Z790 X Gen motherboards and to explore their cutting-edge features, please visit the official landing page at https://bit.ly/AORUS_Z790_X_GEN.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2246401/Picture1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gigabyte-aorus-z790-x-gen-motherboards-welcomes-intels-core-14th-gen-processors-with-leading-ddr5-performance-301956033.html

