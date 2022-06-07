Glasgow to host 2022 Billie Jean King Cup by BNP Paribas Finals

Giugno 7, 2022

LONDON, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has today announced that Great Britain’s Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) has been selected to host the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup by BNP Paribas Finals. The Finals will be played on indoor hard courts at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland, on 8-13 November.

Great Britain, as host nation, will join Australia, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Italy, Kazakhstan, Poland, Spain, Slovakia, Switzerland and USA in the Finals bidding to become 2022 world champions.

The Finals of the women’s World Cup of Tennis will see these 12 nations compete in four round-robin groups of three nations, with the four group winners qualifying for the semi-finals.

ITF President David Haggerty said, “We are delighted to be bringing the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup by BNP Paribas Finals to Glasgow. The LTA presented a very impressive bid as part of a competitive hosting process. They have successfully hosted Davis Cup ties in Glasgow, and we look forward to having the women’s World Cup of Tennis take place in front of passionate tennis fans from around the world in an electric atmosphere, at the culmination of the women’s tennis season.”

Anne Keothavong, Great Britain, Billie Jean King Cup Captain, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to build the profile of women’s tennis and focus attention on women’s sport. The entire team are very excited about playing in front of a home crowd and hearing some loud support across the whole week.”

Scott Lloyd, Chief Executive of the LTA, said: “We have said that we were ambitious to bring more major events to Great Britain and raise the profile of tennis across the whole year, and I’m delighted that Glasgow will be hosting the Billie Jean King Cup Finals as well as the Davis Cup Finals Group stage this year. The first ever finals were held in Great Britain in 1963, and it’s brilliant that the finals will be returning here for the first time since 1991. This gives us a great chance to open tennis to more people and create special memories that we hope will inspire the next generation of players.”

Further information regarding the draw and ticketing will follow in due course. For more information, please visit www.billiejeankingcup.com.