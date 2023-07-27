app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Glass video floor sets new standards in making sports history at the Basketball World Cup

Luglio 27, 2023

STEIN A.D. TRAUN, Germany and MADRID, Spain, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Madrid was home to a world premiere between 21 and 23 July that will revolutionise the world of sport. From the quarter finals, the games at the FIBA U19 Women’s Basketball World Cup were no longer contested on hardwood parquet, but on the ASB GlassFloor, a high-tech video floor for sport made of glass. German company ASB GlassFloor revealed a new dimension in presenting a sporting event through its “GlassCourt OS” application especially developed for the purpose. In the battle for Olympics relevance and the coming generations of sports fans, the new technologies open up opportunities for many sports to position themselves for the future. Players, fans and FIBA were all enthusiastic.

“Today is a proud day for the International Basket Federation and for FIBA, which has quite possibly changed the history of our sport to a certain extent. We are aiming for and already planning future implementation of this technology. This moment is historic,” FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis says. Jorge Garbajosa, president of FIBA Europe, takes a similar view: “I have the feeling that basketball is changing. I would go so far as to say that indoor sports will change.”

ASB GlassFloor Managing Director Christof Babinsky is the person who made this possible. “In everything that we do, the safety of the athletes and awareness of them is at the focus of our actions. We have got into basketball with the intention of staying in,” Babinsky says.

GlassCourt OS is interactive software developed to seamlessly integrate data from a range of third-party providers, including player and ball tracking systems, sports and health data platforms and training applications. The software works as a central hub, which is able to process data in real time and to present it in visually impressive and informative graphics that can be displayed directly on the glass floor. The interaction between GlassCourt OS and ASB GlassFloor opens up a whole new range of opportunities for marketing and training.

Further information on the company can be found here:www.asbglassfloor.com.

Picture is available at AP.

Media contact:Thomas Tamberg+49 177 65 11 799 asbglassfloor@bombonera.de

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/glass-video-floor-sets-new-standards-in-making-sports-history-at-the-basketball-world-cup-301887226.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Avvocato Luigi Bondani: “Violenza sulle donne, gli uomini accusati ingiustamente possono difendersi agendo in anticipo”

(La Spezia, 27/07/2023) – Il consiglio è di rivolgersi ad un legale per raccogliere prove dell’in…

COP28 Calls on Governments to ensure Food Systems and Agriculture are central to Climate Action Efforts

– ROME, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Today the COP28 UAE Presidency launched its Food Systems a…

AUTUMN 2023 SHOWCASES OUTSTANDING LOCAL FOOD & WINE

BERGAMO BRESCIA ITALIAN CAPITAL OF CULTURE 2023 BERGAMO, Italy and BRESCIA, Italy, July 27, 2023 …

Dino Luzzi Energy Drink, la bevanda energetica fatta in Italia con ingredienti dall’alto valore aggiunto

(Roma, 27/07/2023) – L’energy drink Made in Italy spopola negli Stati Uniti anche con la versione…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl