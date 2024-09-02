Global AI Summit (GAIN) announces headline speakers

2 Settembre 2024

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Global AI Summit 2024 (GAIN), hosted by the Saudi Data & Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), is set to be one of the most important gatherings in AI this year and today announced its line-up of headline speakers. The summit, which aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 to diversify the economy, is designed to foster global collaboration and explore the transformative potential of AI across industries.

The deliberations of over 300 speakers, including innovators, academics, executives, regulators and decision-makers from 100 countries worldwide, will be centered around the summit’s theme: “Now, Next, Never”. Sessions will discuss technology’s transformative impact on people and communities, the real world benefits of AI, the technology’s future trajectory and the ethical considerations necessary to ensure responsible AI development across all sectors.

The summit will feature an impressive lineup of global speakers including Cristiano Amon (President & CEO, Qualcomm Incorporated), Nick Studer (President & CEO, Oliver Wyman Group), Dr. Marc Raibert (Chairperson, Boston Dynamics), Marcelo Claure (Founder & CEO, Claure Group), Julie Sweet (CEO, Accenture), Amandeep Gill (Secretary-General’s Envoy on Technology, United Nations), Kathleen Kennedy (Executive Director, MIT Center for Collective Intelligence), Alex Smola (CEO, Boson AI), Andrew Feldman (Founder & CEO, Cerebras Systems), Dr. Chris Miller (Director, Greenmantle), Caroline Yap (Global Managing Director, Google Cloud), Stefan Schnorr (State Secretary, German Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport), Charles-Edouard Bouée (Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Adagia Partners), Jonathan Ross (Founder & CEO, Groq) and Dr. Deepak Chopra (Founder, Chopra Foundation).

SDAIA’s official spokesperson, Eng. Majed Al-Shehri, said:

“The Global AI Summit will be a landmark event in shaping the future of AI. The theme ‘Now, Next, Never’ is especially pertinent as it challenges us to consider the immediate implications, future innovations, and the ethical responsibilities that come with the rapid advancement of AI technologies. This is a technology that is hugely promising, but as we innovate, we also cannot afford to get it wrong. It is essential that AI integration is sustainable and for the betterment of society.

“The strong presence of global leaders, especially from the consulting industry, highlights AI’s pivotal role in business transformation and global innovation, and their commitment to collaboration as we seek to resolve the many questions that this technology raises.”

