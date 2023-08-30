app-menu Social mobile

Global Chemical Regulation Conference to be held in London

Agosto 30, 2023

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Confused by the everchanging global chemical regulatory landscape? Do you want to meet industry experts to understand more about your obligations globally and share your experiences? Then join the CIRS Global Regulatory Conference in London on October 5.

The one-day event is open to all professionals in the chemicals industry, including manufacturers, distributors, regulatory affairs managers, and especially those looking to move into new markets.

The nine presentations will cover updates and challenges from the EU, UK, Turkey, South Korea, and China. Featuring speakers such as:

There will also be two panel discussions focused on sustainable development and supply chain challenges for the global chemical industry, which will include panelists such as:

There will be plenty of time to network and raise your questions with our amazing roster of speakers and panelists. 

You will also have the opportunity to meet representatives from government authorities and several industry associations including the British Adhesives and Sealant Association (BASA), Chemical Business Association (CBA), Chemical Hazard Communication Society (CHCS), Chemicals Northwest, European Association of Chemical Distributors (Fecc), Irish Association of Chemicals & Ingredients (IACI), and British Coatings Federation (BCF).

Date: Thursday, October 5, 2023. Click here to find out more. For further information please contact conference@cirs-group.com          

The CIRS Group is a leading product safety and regulatory consulting firm that uses its technical expertise, resources, and international network to provide comprehensive compliance services globally. This includes global chemical and cosmetic notifications and registrations, global GHS compliance, laboratory testing, R&D, and data services across multiple industries.

Established in 2007, the CIRS Group was the first company in China to offer support with EU REACH registrations and now accounts for 70% of the Chinese chemical consulting market. Making it a major representative of the Chinese manufacturing industry. It is headquartered in Hangzhou, China, and has subsidiaries in Ireland, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2191203/CIRS.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-chemical-regulation-conference-to-be-held-in-london-301910994.html

