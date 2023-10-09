app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Global Education Holdings Acquires Paris-based Applied Management School EMA

Ottobre 9, 2023

LONDON, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Global Education Holdings (GEDU), a UK based educational group, announced the acquisition of the École de Management Appliqué (EMA). EMA is a Paris-based school of Applied Management with specialisations in Law, Economics and Arts.

With EMA under its umbrella, GEDU is poised to offer a broader spectrum of high-quality educational programs and services to a wider audience. This strategic move exemplifies GEDU’s commitment to continuous growth and excellence in education.

Announcing the association, the Deputy Chief Executive of GEDU, Prof Ray Lloyd, reiterated the group’s commitment to widening access to higher education and said, “We are delighted to welcome EMA into the GEDU family. Their 20-year history of dedication to their students fits well with our core values, and we look forward to working with them to offer even more students access to high-quality higher education.”

EMA has positioned itself as a multidisciplinary school, providing specialised learning and development. A Qualiopi-certified training centre, EMA offers UG, PG and Doctoral level qualifications as well as apprenticeships, all with two language instruction options – English and French.

About GEDU: The Group offers a range of educational opportunities including the full range of higher education qualifications, apprenticeships, and language schools. It has   operations in 12 countries, including the USA, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, France, Spain, Malta, UAE, India, Saudi Arabia, and Australia. Its portfolio covers a wide range of subject areas and is characterised by a keen focus on both employability and student experience to maximise return on investment for students.

Website: gedu.global

Media Contact: Vanita Kerai; Chief Marketing Officer; GEDU; Email: vkerai@gedu.global; Phone: +44 (0)204 551 3640

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2241919/GEDU_EMA_Announcing.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-education-holdings-acquires-paris-based-applied-management-school-ema-301950947.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

TRIBIT Launches a New Bluetooth Portable Speaker, StormBox Flow

Take the beat anywhere thanks to StormBox Flow’s compact size and 30h battery life NEWARK, Calif….

Premium Zero Emission Sub brand of Higer-FENCER and Fencer f1 Integral EV unveiled at Bus World Brussels 2023

BRUSSELS, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Higer, as one of the world’s largest bus manufacturers, ha…

Yutong Bus Picks Up Prestigious Award at Busworld Europe 2023

BRUSSELS, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Yutong Bus (“Yutong”, SHA: 600066), a leading global manuf…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl