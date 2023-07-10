app-menu Social mobile

Global Flying Cars Market Set to Reach USD 17.84 Bn By 2030 | Dataintelo

Luglio 10, 2023

PUNE, India, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — According to a market study published by Dataintelo, titled, “Global Flying Cars Market By Type, By Application, By Components, By System, By Technology, By End User, and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2030,” the market size was USD 1.9 Bn in 2020 and is anticipated to surpass USD 17.84 Bn expanding at a CAGR of 25.1% by 2030.

Key Players Covered

The report covers data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, industry players, and crucial strategies that helps market players to expand their business.

Key Takeaways:

Segments Covered

Type

Application

Components

System

Technology

End User

Region

