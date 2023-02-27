Global roaming, cost effective and GNSS optional, SIMCom unveils the optimized LTE CAT 1 bis module SIM7672x Series during the MWC Barcelona 2023

Febbraio 27, 2023

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Against the sunset of 2G/3G, LTE Cat.1 can be an ideal alternative for the IoT applications that require intermediate bandwidth, real-time responsiveness and mobility. To meet the evolving and rapidly expanding needs of the cellular IoT market, SIMCom has launched the optimized LTE Cat.1 bis module the SIM7672X Series, delivering an all-encompassing solution that offers a new generation of fast, powerful, high-performance IoT connectivity with global network coverage, lower costs,smaller form factor, and higher power efficiency.

Global coverage: The SIM7672X Series supports 3GPP R14 standards and there are three regional variants including North American( including the US MNOs), European and Global versions supporting global frequency bands, allowing it to work on existing LTE cellular infrastructure worldwide. The global roaming capability of the SIM7672X Series has also crowned it as the first real global LTE Cat.1 bis module, empowering customers all over the world with its universally applicable LTE connectivity.

Cost effective: Based on mature R&D capabilities of SIMCom, the SIM7672X Series attains all necessary features in an economic way which is favorable for customers with a cost-conscious design budget. The SIM7672X Series is the LTE-only module which is highly cost-optimized by removing hardware redundancies and integrating tailor-made software. It supports a data rate up to 10Mbps, multiple built-in network protocols, abundant software and operation system drivers. In addition, the high precision GNSS receiver is also available in the SIM7672X series which facilitates applications such as asset tracking, fleet management, micro-mobility monitoring with both multi-constellation positioning and wireless communication.

Compact size: The SIM7672X Series is in a size of 24.0*24.0*2.4mm, which is the same as SIMCom’s 2G/LPWA/Cat.1 modules like SIM800, SIM800F,SIM7000X,SIM 7070X, and A7672X, which will help device manufacturers to seamlessly migrate from 2G / NB-IoT/ Cat. M / Cat. 1 to Cat.1 bis.

Power efficient: Benefited from its highly integrated product design and PSM mode, the SIM7672x Series has achieved ultra-low sleep current power which is at the similar level of LPWA modules, thereby prolonging battery life for applications such as smart utility meters, trackers, e-mobility, parking meters, home automation and security.

The SIM7672X Series has been officially launched during MWC Barcelona 2023. There are also abundant connectivity solutions to explore as a complete range of SIMCom wireless modules are showcased at SIMCom’s booth 1B20 in the Hall1. To book a meeting with SIMCom onsite team, you may send your request to overseas-sales@simcom.com. Learn more about the SIM7672X Series via SIMCom website.

ABOUT SIMCom

SIMCom has been committed to providing a variety of cellular wireless modules and solutions including 5G, 4G, LPWA, LTE-A, smart module,automotive module and GNSS more than 20 years. With top-notch laboratory and professional R&D teams, SIMCom provides advanced products and high quality services to more than 10,000 customers across 180 countries and regions.

