Globe Teleservices Partners with CelcomDigi for Exclusive International SMS Traffic and Firewall Solutions

SINGAPORE, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Globe Teleservices Pte. Ltd. (GTS), a leading global telecom solutions provider, has successfully signed a 3-year exclusivity contract with CelcomDigi, Malaysia’s largest mobile network operator (MNO). This partnership aims to enhance secure messaging services for CelcomDigi across the globe, ensuring a better experience for all its subscribers.

Leveraging GTS’ cutting-edge solutions, CelcomDigi will deliver seamless and direct messaging experiences, protecting its subscribers from sophisticated fraud. The collaboration will enable CelcomDigi to maximize the value of its A2P (Application-to-Person) messaging traffic.

Ashutosh Agrawal, Group CEO of Globe Teleservices, said, “Our team is excited to collaborate closely with CelcomDigi to unlock new revenue opportunities and drive the future of A2P messaging in Malaysia. This deal reinforces our commitment to supporting telecom operators globally with secure and reliable messaging services.”

With its top-notch and secure connectivity solutions, GTS is committed to bridging communication gaps worldwide. This vision drives GTS to deliver seamless and reliable support to CelcomDigi, ensuring secure message delivery.

This partnership reflects GTS’ role as a global leader in telecom solutions, underscoring its dedication to providing secure and uninterrupted messaging services across the globe.

Globe Teleservices (GTS) is a Singapore-based telecom conglomerate with a global presence, having offices in the USA, Malaysia, Tanzania, Ghana, India, and Hong Kong. GTS provides niche next-gen solutions in A2P monetization, omnichannel messaging, anti-fraud & cloud services. It collaborates closely with top-tier mobile operators and regulators globally to digitize services and emphasize revenue assurance. GTS is a member of prestigious forums like MEF, GSMA, GLF, Trust in Enterprise Messaging, TMForum, PITA and ITU-APT. Notable accolades include the Platinum Award from Juniper Research for AI-powered AGT/AIT Fraud Detection solution, recognition in Singapore’s Fastest Growing Companies for 2024 and 2025 by The Straits Times and Statista, recognition in Financial Times -High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2024 & 2025, Tier 1 recognition in A2P SMS Messaging Market Impact Report 2024 – in MNO and Enterprise edition by ROCCO and Best Voice/Data Service Innovation Award at CC – Global Awards 2024, Berlin.

