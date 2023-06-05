app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

“Go tech, and Beyond”: Hisense Echo Its Long-term Commitment to Global Consumers

Giugno 5, 2023

QINGDAO, China, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — This year’s World Environment Day theme focuses on solutions to plastic pollution under the campaign #BeatPlasticPollution. Hisense, the consumer technology brand and a major international provider of home appliances, strives to practice environmental protection to reflect its long-term belief in bringing people a better life together with loved ones, through its appliances with cutting-edge technologies through the story of ‘Go tech, and Beyond’. 

Hisense not only brings people together in front of screens, but it also represents Hisense’s environmental practices for a green planet. Hisense continues to put efforts behind greater supply chain management and reducing plastic usage in display products. As a result, Hisense optimized the TV cooling system and reduced the thickness of the TV back cover, saving 4,626 tons of plastic each year, which was equivalent to reducing the use of 514 million plastic bags.

Following the concept of environmental protection, Hisense is constantly investing in technology innovation and designing greener products to meet consumers’ various life scenarios and offer them a healthy life. For example, Hisense’s refrigerators and washing machine series carry an efficient system to deliver lower energy consumption. In the meantime, its air-conditioner products with the cyclone-style cleaning system can ensure consumers breathe fresh and healthy air all the time.

‘Go tech, and Beyond’ presents Hisense’s pursuit of providing technological innovation to millions of families globally with high-quality products and bringing excellent experiences to people’s lives.

Hisense is actively bringing new innovative products to enhance consumers’ quality of life. Thanks to new laser and ultra-short throw projection technologies, Hisense Laser TV brings the biggest home cinema experience to consumers with more vision protection and lower energy consumption. With the arrival of summer sales and the distribution of Hisense’s flagship ULED X and hero U8 TVs in Europe, consumers will now have the chance to enjoy Hisense’s ‘Go tech’ innovation for themselves.

About Hisense

Hisense is a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand. Hisense’s business covers multimedia products (with a focus on Smart TVs), home appliances, and IT intelligent information. Recently, Hisense has grown rapidly and is now operating in more than 160 countries.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2092746/1.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2007399/Hisense_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/go-tech-and-beyond-hisense-echo-its-long-term-commitment-to-global-consumers-301842228.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

More Than 450 Companies Adopt Veeva Vault eTMF for Improved Trial Efficiency and Inspection Readiness

Companies modernizing TMF management to drive automation and speed BARCELONA, Spain, June 5, 2023…

VPN Proxy Master is Rolling out Latest Wi-Fi Protection to Keep Users’ Internet Data Safer

SINGAPORE, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Lemon Clove Pte. Limited (Singapore) is proud to announce…

Kaspersky scopre la campagna Satacom che ruba le criptovalute attraverso un’estensione del browser

(Adnkronos) – Milano, 5 giugno 2023. Kaspersky ha scoperto una nuova campagna Satacom,che utilizz…

Domus Flegrea e Domus Relais Posillipo: “Le residenze per anziani non sono un privilegio per pochi”

(Adnkronos) – Considerati i costi di una badante convivente molte famiglie scelgono strutture ded…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl