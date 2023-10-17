app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Goldpac Debuts at Seamless Europe 2023

Ottobre 17, 2023

Pushing boundaries on payment card design and the issuance experience

BERLIN, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A warm golden hue radiates from booth B20 as Goldpac makes its debut at Seamless Europe. Headlining the event is a suite of stunning and superlatively designed payment card effects, a streamlined consumer onboarding-to-card issuance experience, and fun with AI-generated image card printing.

Attention-grabbing premium payment card designs greet visitors at the front of the booth. These unique and intricate issuer branding elements range from eco-friendly materials to LED and encrusted diamonds. Engage consumer interest and drive utilization with these captivating products.

As visitors venture into the installation, they will see demonstrations of instant card issuance devices used in a wide range of industries.

Beginning at the front, visitors can experience the debit card account onboarding process on the smart terminal (SST502).  The terminal integrates multiple devices into one, encompassing biometric, identification, and document scanning as well as numerous account administrative operations and receipt printing.

With the printed receipt produced, visitors approach the self-service kiosk (ACE301) to instantly issue the chosen payment card selected during onboarding. This self-service consumer journey experience mitigates long queues and reduces in-branch traffic.

In other areas of the exhibition, visitors will see a host of desktop card issuance solutions. One of which is a compact, all-in-one card issuance printer (PIE001) equipped with a built-in PC and touch screen. An employee staff card issuance demonstration highlights its capabilities for account onboarding and a variety of card-related functions including intelligent ID photo capture and edge computing processing in collaboration with Marvel Digital Ai.

Below a graceful hummingbird wall portrait, visitors can realise their creativity with the on-demand DIY card printer (DCE160). Create and print unique imagery either by uploading a picture or using an AI content generator via Goldpac’s mobile platform. All images run through the AI-powered GoldAudit rules-based content verification service before printing.

About Goldpac Group (03315.HK):

Goldpac Group provides products and solutions that addresses the industry’s needs for security, convenience, and user friendly. These solutions cover user onboarding, personalisation and payment device issuance systems, self-service kiosks, and desktop printers.

Its operations cover businesses including finance, telecommunications, social security, healthcare, transport, retail, mobile payment, identity, third-party payment platforms and other security services domains.

首页

ContactKathy Mak+852 2871 6212kathy.mak@goldpac.com 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/goldpac-debuts-at-seamless-europe-2023-301953528.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

“Packaging Sustainability in the Global Cosmetics Market” SK chemicals Partners with The Estée Lauder Companies

SEONGNAM, South Korea, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SK chemicals is strengthening its sustainabi…

Yili’s Vice President Yun Zhanyou Elected to the Board of the International Dairy Federation

CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On October 15, 2023, The International Dairy Federation (I…

TECPETROL REMINDS SHAREHOLDERS OF ALPHA LITHIUM CORPORATION TO TENDER THEIR SHARES BEFORE OCTOBER 20TH DEADLINE

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Tecpetrol Investments S.L. (“Tecpetrol”) today issued a re…

CGTN: As the Belt and Road turns 10, high time for China and Europe to talk amid uncertainties

BEIJING, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Serbia is one of the countries benefiting from the Belt an…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl