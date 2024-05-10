“Grand Huangshan” Debuts at the 2024 World Brand Moganshan Conference

10 Maggio 2024

HUZHOU, China, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On May 10th, the brand promotion conference of “Grand Huangshan” was held in Deqing County, Zhejiang Province, during the 2024 World Brand Moganshan Conference.

The decision by the Anhui Provincial Party Committee and Provincial Government to build “Grand Huangshan” is a major initiative based on the unique advantages of the landscape, culture, and ecology of southern Anhui Province. It aims to cultivate new drivers for high-quality development, embodying innovative concepts and a systematic approach to constructing a modern industrial system.

The greatness of “Grand Huangshan” lies firstly in its geographical scope, covering the entire area of Huangshan, Chizhou, Anqing, and Xuancheng cities. Secondly, it encompasses abundant resources including natural ecology, cultural heritage, and market potential. Thirdly, it is characterized by a commitment to deepening structural reforms in the tourism industry. Fourthly, it sets ambitious goals, aiming for a regional GDP of 1.4 trillion yuan by 2033.

The future “Grand Huangshan” will be benchmarked against international standards. The most prominent feature of advancing the construction of “Grand Huangshan” is its focus on global goals and adherence to international standards, striving to shape a leisure and health brand with quality and warmth.

The future Grand Huangshan is a convergence of cross-disciplinary fields. It aims to create a cluster of modern high-end service industries, including leisure tourism, medical care and wellness, creative economy, sports events, exhibition economy, cultural services, and suitable advanced manufacturing.

The future Grand Huangshan will be a Grand Huangshan of coordinated development. It will break through geographical, administrative, institutional, planning, and policy boundaries, allowing the overall linkage, free flow, and optimized interaction of regional resources and elements, ultimately forming a synergistic effect for industrial agglomeration and development.

Anhui Province has meticulously formulated guidance plans for “Grand Huangshan,” It focuses on the development of leisure tourism, medical care and wellness, creative economy, sports events, exhibition economy, cultural services, and suitable advanced manufacturing (including green food) as the “6+1” industries. It has prepared 50 key projects with a total investment of 103.8 billion yuan and 100 key investment promotion projects with a total investment of 177.8 billion yuan for construction by 2024, ensuring readiness for participation from friends at home and abroad who are interested in contributing to the construction of Grand Huangshan.

