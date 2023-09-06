app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Greenbrook announces key promotions and a significant expansion of its senior team

Settembre 6, 2023

LONDON, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Greenbrook, the specialist communications advisor to the investment industry, with particular expertise in private equity, hedge funds, debt, and special situations, is pleased to announce key promotions, the appointment of two new Directors and the expansion of its junior team.

The firm congratulates Tashi Lassalle on being promoted to Partner only 12 months after joining Greenbrook. Tashi, renowned for her leadership roles at Actis, Lloyd’s of London and the Church of England, brings rich experience to her new partnership role. She will continue spearheading talent management efforts within the organisation alongside her client commitments. Bella Lahdo, who joined the firm in 2021, has also been promoted to Consultant. Greenbrook is also pleased to welcome Alan Tovey and Ksenia Galouchko as new Directors. Alan spent 14 years as a senior journalist at Telegraph Media Group, holding roles including City News Editor and Industry Editor on the Sunday and Daily Telegraph titles. Ksenia joins from Bloomberg News, where she held editorial positions, overseeing a team of journalists responsible for European and US stocks coverage and ECM reporting. Ksenia was also a regular commentator on Bloomberg TV.

Andrew Honnor, Managing Partner of Greenbrook, commented: “This news marks a significant expansion of our advisory capacity as a firm. There continues to be a very strong demand for our services. These promotions and notable hires will significantly enhance the service we can deliver to clients.”

Also joining the team are Christina Tang, who joins Greenbrook as a Consultant from Brunswick, and Ysabel Chen, Harriet Groves and Emelia Rice, who arrive as new Associates.

Christina has advised clients in Beijing, China, on critical issues spanning regulatory concerns, corporate reputation, crisis management and public affairs.

Ysabel, Harriet and Emelia are recent graduates from leading international universities, bringing a fresh perspective to the Associate team.

Contact details: Demi KurbanGreenbrook+44 20 7952 2000 / dkurban@greenbrookadvisory.com 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2201832/Greenbrook.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2199914/Greenbrook_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/greenbrook-announces-key-promotions-and-a-significant-expansion-of-its-senior-team-301918116.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

BLUETTI presenterà le innovative stazioni di alimentazione portatili al Salone del Camper 2023 di Parma

(Adnkronos) – Parma, 06/09/2023 – BLUETTI, leader mondiale nelle soluzioni portatili per l’alimen…

LyondellBasell ospiterà il webinar sulla tecnologia MoReTec il 26 settembre 2023

HOUSTON e LONDRA, 6 settembre 2023 /PRNewswire/ — LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) ospiterà un webinar…

Xinhua Silk Road: NE. China city promotes sport of rowing through integrated education

BEIJING, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Aiming to cultivate interests among youngsters for the row…

Tetra Pharm Technologies concludes preclinical testing of TPT0301 in preparation of First-in-Human clinical trials

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Following convincing results from a recent In-…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl