Greenbrook tops Mergermarket’s League Table for M&A communications in the UK and EMEA

Luglio 20, 2023

– LONDON, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Greenbrook, the specialist communications advisor to the investment industry, with particular expertise in private equity, venture capital, private debt, hedge funds and special situations, is pleased to announce that it has been ranked the #1 communications advisor by number of M&A transactions completed in the UK and EMEA, by Mergermarket for H1 2023.

Greenbrook successfully advised on 67 M&A transactions, collectively valued at nearly $15 billion, in the first half of 2023. The volume of deals also secured Greenbrook 5th spot on the global league table.

Andrew Honnor, Managing Partner of Greenbrook, commented: “We are delighted to see Greenbrook ranked #1 for M&A deals in the UK and EMEA. It is a testament to the strength of our team and the reputation we have built advising on some of the most complex cross-border M&A situations. This momentum has continued into the early part of 2H23 giving us confidence in delivering another strong year.” 

Mergermarket’s Global & Regional League Tables 1H23 derive their data from its M&A deal database, including transactions valued at over $5 million.

Contact details

Demi KurbanGreenbrook+44 20 7952 2000 / dkurban@greenbrookadvisory.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/greenbrook-tops-mergermarkets-league-table-for-ma-communications-in-the-uk-and-emea-301880986.html

