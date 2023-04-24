app-menu Social mobile

Greenland Travel selects Agillic to take customer experience to new heights

Aprile 24, 2023

Press release, Copenhagen, 24  April 2023

 

Greenland Travel chooses Agillic’s Omnichannel Marketing Automation Platform to enhance its marketing efforts and create tailored, authentic travel experiences. 

Greenland Travel specialises in tours and expeditions to Greenland. Since 1985, the company has remained committed to providing exceptional customer service and helping travellers appreciate the natural beauty and culture of Greenland.

With Agillic’s Omnichannel Marketing Automation Platform and implementation from eBizz Consult, Greenland Travel will provide customers with a more seamless and tailored experience, from the initial contact through to the post-trip follow-up. By using the platform’s various communication channels, Greenland Travel will reach customers in a more targeted way, creating seamless customer experiences across all channels without distracting them from the adventure ahead.

“To us, good service will always be our top priority. Through Agillic, we’ll be able to provide our customers with that and more before, during and after their trips. This will give our customers a more engaging and personalised experience and add to the service and value we offer.” — Peter Bastrup, CEO, Greenland Travel 

Emre Gürsoy, CEO of Agillic adds:

“So pleased to welcome Greenland Travel to the Agillic family. We deeply admire their dedication to customer-centricity, where personalisation plays a crucial role in creating more significant, memorable, and enjoyable experiences for their passengers, resulting in business success. Agillic is proud to become a part of their tech portfolio, channelling their 35 years of experience and enabling their customers to experience the wonders of Greenland to the fullest.”

 

For further information, please contact

Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S

+45 3078 4200

emre.gursoy@agillic.com

About Agillic A/SAgillic (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen: AGILC) is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with teams in Germany, Norway, and Romania.

 

Agillic A/S – Masnedøgade 22 – 2100 Copenhagen – Denmark – www.agillic.com

 

 

