Greenwoods Singel, the restaurant that first brought brunch to Amsterdam, celebrates its 35th anniversary

Greenwoods is marking the occasion by re-inventing the quintessential Dutch breakfast dish the Uitsmijter and adding it to its all-day brunch menu!

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Greenwoods Singel, Amsterdam’s original brunch venue, is proud to announce its 35th anniversary. Famed for being the restaurant that brought eggs benedict and other delicious brunch dishes to Amsterdam for the first time, Greenwoods offers a unique fusion of Dutch hospitality and British charm where locals and tourists can come together and enjoy a fantastic dining experience.

Greenwoods’ storied history and continuing evolution have made it one of the most popular and recognisable restaurants in the city. More than two million visitors have come through the doors over the last 35 years, and the team serves around 250,000 fresh eggs every year!

As part of the anniversary celebrations, Greenwoods Singel has launched its new take on a Dutch classic. The Uitsmijter is a typical Dutch farmer’s breakfast made up of fried eggs on toast with cheese and side salad. The Greenwoods team have re-invented the dish and taken it to a higher level – and it will be available to diners from 1st September.

Greenwoods is situated on the Singel canal in a traditional Amsterdam neighbourhood close to the Anne Frank House and Dam Square. Healthy ingredients and sustainability are central to the menu – with diners also able to enjoy a range of fantastic breakfast and lunch dishes, vegan and vegetarian options – even a traditional English cream tea with freshly-made scones!

An Amsterdam institution, 35 years in the making

Greenwoods was founded in 1988 by an Australian and a Brit. It was a relaxed, no-frills, greasy-spoon type place that provided tasty, simple fare, but it gradually built up a loyal local following.

Then, in 2010, Dutchman Daniel Post fulfilled his dream of owning a brunch venue. At that time, Greenwoods was a bit run-down, with a tired decor and a mouse population that had to be evicted! But Daniel worked hard, re-invested and brought the venue back to life.

He raised the bar on the food offering, hiring professional chefs and ensuring all the items on the menu were made fresh daily on the premises. He brought in a range of vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options to ensure everyone felt welcome.

Two new Greenwoods venues have expanded the brand: a sister restaurant on Keizersgracht, Amsterdam, and a UK branch in Edinburgh

“We pride ourselves on providing an authentic brunch experience,” says Daniel,. “That means no cheap beans and proper bacon and sausages! Now, with our new Uitsmijter option, you can truly go Dutch too!”

