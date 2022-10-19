Griffeye and Hubstream launch CyberTip ONE to transform worldwide law enforcement management of child sexual abuse reports

Ottobre 19, 2022

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — In 2021, National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) CyberTipline received 29.3 millionreports of suspected child sexual exploitation, an increase of 35% from 2020. These reports are sent to law enforcement worldwide for investigation. Over the last 5 years, material has shifted to being hosted within Europe, with the majority—two thirds—now hosted in the EU (European Commission).

Today, Griffeye and Hubstream launch CyberTip ONE, a new solution for worldwide law enforcement to more efficiently manage the ever-increasing flood of cyber tip reports from NCMEC. CyberTip ONE greatly reduces the investigator workload and noise to prioritize victim identification and proactive investigations, returning vital investigative time back to the unit.

Before CyberTip ONE, law enforcement agencies managing NCMEC’s cyber tip reports have been faced with a time-consuming and disconnected process. The workflow to assess and prioritize cyber tips has included a great deal of manual labor, much because the textual and visual intelligence in a cyber tip has had to be assessed separately, meaning synergies of a combined approach was lost. This challenge, together with the fast-growing volume of NCMEC reports flooding agencies’ backlogs, has resulted in great redundancy and limited capacity to quickly identify first-generation CSAM (child sexual abuse material) and other high-priority leads.

With bespoke algorithms working together, CyberTip ONE becomes one solution that manages all visual and textual data found in a cyber tip. The NCMEC reports are triaged and reviewed in Hubstream combined with the rich intelligence from Griffeye Analyze, eliminating the manual reviewing process.

The impact of this streamlined workflow is not only reduced workload and exposure to CSAM, but most importantly increased victim identification opportunities and elevated capacity to prioritize cyber tips and identify high-quality leads.

About GriffeyeGriffeye revolutionized law enforcement investigation processes with the release of its digital investigation platform in 2015. Today, Griffeye is world-leading in its field and used by over 4,000 police agencies across the world for processing, sorting and analyzing large volumes of images and videos – especially in cases containing child sexual abuse material. www.griffeye.com

About HubstreamHubstream is one of the world’s leading investigative management software platforms used by government agencies and global organizations. The Hubstream platform combines investigative case management, link analysis and visualization, and hyper-customizable workflows into one easy-to-use product.www.hubstreamsoftware.com

