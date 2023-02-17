app-menu Social mobile

Growatt Launches INFINITY 1500 in Europe to Address Climbing Green Energy Demand

Febbraio 17, 2023

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — After the successful launch of INFINITY 1500 in the United States, Growatt continues to outreach the German portable power station market and offers EU-version INFINITY 1500 to fulfill the rapidly-increased green energy demand. The new German website will officially launch on February 17 and the portable power solutions will be available for purchase later.

The EU-version INFINITY 1500 features the best fit for green energy needs with its superior solar performance, enabling an impressive 2.5 hours of solar charging. In face of an unstable grid supply and climbing electricity bills, this solar generator could be the best installation-free solution to relieve such burdens. Thanks to the 24/7 UPS feature, it can cover backup power scenarios and reliably run home and outdoor appliances with its 1512Wh capacity and an output of 2000W. Additionally, the fast-charging technology allows the INFINITY 1500 to fully recharge within 2 hours, providing accessible power at any time. Due to its excellent portability, it is also considered the best companion for outdoor activities such as weekend trips, camping, RV travel and etc.

“Growatt has been rooted in Europe for many years, and we’ve been paying attention to the voices of our local users. The decision to launch the INFINITY 1500 in Europe meets the market’s call for a more reliable green solution for more user scenarios,” said Lisa Zhang, Growatt’s Vice President of Marketing. “We are more than happy to leverage our advanced technologies to address these green energy needs of the local market,” added Zhang.

Growatt portable power series will make their first stop in Germany. Soon after, they will also be available in other European nations.

About Growatt

Growatt, a globally recognized new energy expert, has been favored by over 3 million clean energy enthusiasts worldwide since 2011. Focusing on the field of clean energy generation, storage, and digitalization, Growatt offers all-scenario smart energy solutions to enable energy independence for everyone. As a pioneer in the field, Growatt has accumulated years of experience and has the industry-leading technology to power smarter and more reliable clean energy life for individuals, families, and businesses. Click and learn more about Growatt portable power stations.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2002920/Growatt_Launches_INFINITY_1500_Europe_Address_Climbing_Green_Energy_Demand.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/growatt-launches-infinity-1500-in-europe-to-address-climbing-green-energy-demand-301748430.html

