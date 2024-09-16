Guangdong competitors achieve milestone with 13 gold medals at WorldSkills Lyon 2024

16 Settembre 2024

GUANGDONG, China, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — News report from GDToday.

The WorldSkills Lyon 2024 competition came to a triumphant close on the evening of September 15 local time, with the grand closing ceremony celebrating the incredible talents of young professionals from around the world. For Chinese competitors, the night was filled with pride and emotion as Team China topped the medal table, winning 36 gold medals, 9 silver medals, 4 bronze medals, and 8 Medallions of Excellence across all 59 skill categories. The country achieved a new milestone this year, leading in both gold and overall medal counts.

In particular, the competitors from Guangdong Province have made remarkable breakthroughs. They secured 13 gold medals, 5 silver medals, and 1 bronze medal in various skill categories, including CNC milling, Joinery, Mechanical, Engineering CAD, Autonomous Mobile Robotics, Manufacturing Team Challenge, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning, Fashion Technology, Visual Merchandising, Industrial Design Technology, Optoelectronic technology, etc. In Visual Merchandising, competitor Yao Nijun clinched China’s first gold medal, setting a new benchmark for excellence. The province continued its dominance in the CNC Milling by securing a fifth consecutive championship. In the Engineering CAD competition, the significance was profound, as Guangdong has been a strong contender since China’s initial participation in the event.

Zhou Qinfei, a competitor from Guangzhou Baiyun Technician College of Business who won gold in Fashion Technology, shared her profound sense of accomplishment. “Standing on the podium today, I felt a great sense of honor and pride,” Zhou Qinfei remarked. “My team’s work and mine have been recognized. I think it’s something to be truly happy about,” she added. “Making even the French take notice represents the level of Chinese design and shows that Chinese design is constantly advancing.”

Long Weijie from Guangdong Machinery Technician College, a gold medalist in CNC Milling, maintained a calm and focused demeanor throughout the competition. He shared, “Maybe at first, people didn’t think highly of technical education. But only those who have truly walked this path realize that it is actually rich and rewarding. Since you’ve chosen a field you love, you should dive deep into it, striving for perfection.”

Zhuo Jiapeng from Shenzhen Institute of Technology, who earned gold in Industrial Design Technology, attributed his victory to persistence and inspiration. “It’s all about persistence,” he said. “I was stable in every detail and the entire process. Finally, I got this hard-earned gold medal.” Zhuo’s creative process was inspired by his exploration of Lyon, where he saw cobblestones that influenced his design. “Design comes from and is inspired by nature,” he noted. “When I got the competition topic that day, I had a flash of inspiration and incorporated the shape of those cobblestones into my design.”

Chen Jun’an from Shenzhen Institute of Infomation Technology, a gold medalist in Optoelectronic Technology, expressed his deep sense of national pride. “As the 75th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China is approaching, I feel honored and proud to offer this gold medal as a gift to my country,” Chen remarked. “First and foremost, I am a teacher. I participated in this competition to set an example for my students. I hope my experience can inspire them to achieve success in skills and serve the nation.”

Another significant highlight of the evening was the official handover from Lyon to Shanghai, which took place with great fanfare. As the WorldSkills flag was passed from the current host city to the next, it marked a new chapter for the competition and a proud moment for China. Shanghai will host WorldSkills 2026, building on the achievements of this year’s competition and further promoting excellence in vocational skills on a global stage. The handover symbolizes China’s growing role in the international skills movement and its commitment to elevating vocational education.

The closing ceremony was not just an end but a celebration of what has been achieved and what is yet to come. For the Guangdong competitors, tonight’s accolades are a milestone in their professional journeys and a source of inspiration for future generations. As they return home with their medals and experiences, they carry with them the spirit of WorldSkills—one of innovation, dedication, and the power of skills to change lives. This breakthrough for Team China, led by the exceptional performances of the Guangdong team, signifies a bright future for the country’s skilled workforce on the world stage.

Video – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2506125/9_16__2.mp4

