Guide Sensmart Debuted the New Thermal Rifle Scope – TR Series at IWA 2023

Marzo 1, 2023

WUHAN, China, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Guide Sensmart, the leading thermal imaging manufacturer just attended the Enforce Tac 2023, the international trade show for law enforcement and military professionals to showcase its classic thermal products, which has received a tremendous response. And now, they are coming to IWA 2023.

Over the last 40 years, IWA OutdoorClassics has developed into the leading international trade fair for hunting, shooting sports, equipment for outdoor activities, and for civilian and official security applications. This time, Guide Sensmart will take all their most popular thermal imaging products there, including TK Gen2 Series Handheld Thermal Imaging Monocular, TN Series Handheld Thermal Binoculars, TU Series Thermal Imaging Riflescope, and the newly developed TR Series Thermal Rifle Scope, etc.

The TR Series adopts the 12um sensor with 640×512 resolution, 1024×768 OLED display, and 48mm eye relief, more suitable for aiming. With the powerful sensor and image algorithm, better image quality is provided. Three different lenses of 25 mm, 35 mm, and 50 mm bring more options. Users can adjust image brightness and contrast, providing better playability. Fast and easy replaceable 18650 battery allows 5 hours of operation. The function of setting the height of the target for the rangefinder can adapt to the size of the prey in different areas. And first-time range notification enables users to set the prey height and effective range. Users can easily determine whether the prey enters the range through the notification line on the interface. To satisfy different hunting requirements of users, 10 different reticles are designed for users to choose from. The more advanced 12um sensor is adopted, which has a greater visual magnification and detection range. The TR Series also features exceptionally high shock resistance up to 800G. Compared with the previous riflescopes, the TR Series has more advantages, especially in weight and battery life.

IWA 2023 is right around the corner! Be sure to visit Guide Sensmart at Booth #513 in Hall 4A to experience first-hand the latest device technology. See you in Nuremberg!

IWA OutdoorClassics

About Guide Sensmart

Established in 2016, Guide Sensmart focuses on development, manufacture, and marketing of infrared thermal imaging products for commercial applications. For more information, visit https://www.guideir.com/.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2013051/Guide_Sensmart_Enforce_Tac.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2013052/Guide_Sensmart_IWA.jpg 

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/guide-sensmart-debuted-the-new-thermal-rifle-scope—tr-series-at-iwa-2023-301759521.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

