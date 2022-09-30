Guide Sensmart Showcases Its Latest Innovation Clip-on Thermal Imager at ADIHEX 2022

Settembre 30, 2022

WUHAN, China, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — ADIHX, the largest exhibition for hunting, equestrian and heritage preservation in the Middle East and Africa, is in full swing at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. Guide Sensmart, the leading thermal camera manufacturer is marking its appearance in Hall 11 as an excellent producer of high-performance thermal imagers.

At the 19th edition of the event, Guide Sensmart is showcasing its range of products to hunting enthusiasts. They are Guide TK Gen2 and TD Thermal imaging monoculars, TN Series Thermal Imaging Binoculars, TS and TU Thermal Scopes and the latest innovation, TA Gen2 Aquila Series Thermal Imaging Clip-on Attachment. The TK Gen2 and TD Series are optimal to meet the various needs of hunters, nature explorers, and professionals. The TN Series is the perfect tool for hunters, wildlife observers, and search and rescue professionals. The TS and TU are indispensable for a hunter who aims for the ultimate efficiency and precision. The new TA will be a great fit for hunters.

The TA Gen2 thermal scope attachment turns daytime optics into a full-featured thermal device. It offers superior aiming capabilities and excellent target acquisition by using heat signature imaging technologies to help users acquire and locate targets in low light or nighttime conditions. Its upgraded 17 μm and 12 µm thermal imaging detectors with 400×300 and 640×480 pixel resolutions respectively provide an exceptionally sharp image and excellent thermal sensitivity in all harsh conditions. Double algorithms, the TDE-Tech and PureIR, increase imaging clarity and overall image detail, bringing a sharper, more detailed field of view and enhanced object identification capabilities. The standard 18650 battery ensures enough power for up to 7 hours of operation time and quick and simple battery replacement makes it possible for continuous observation without disruptions. The three scene modes and six color palettes enable users to observe their field of vision more effectively and adapt the device to shifting observational situations.

Except the ADIHX, the FIFA World Cup 2022 is set to get underway in Qatar in November. Let’s look forward to this tournament.

About Guide Sensmart

Guide Sensmart is the subsidiary of Guide Infrared (SZ.002414), the world leading infrared thermal imaging systems manufacturer with over 20 years of experience in the infrared industry and mass production capacity. For more information, visit https://www.guideir.com/.

