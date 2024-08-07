app-menu Social mobile

Guozi Robotics Powers the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link: A Milestone in Smart Infrastructure Maintenance

7 Agosto 2024

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On June 30, 2024, the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link was officially inaugurated, establishing a vital connection between Shenzhen, Zhongshan, and Guangzhou. This monumental project is renowned for being one of the most complex cross-sea channel constructions globally.

Zhejiang Guozi Robotics Co., Ltd (“Guozi Robotics”), a pioneer in mobile robotics, played a pivotal role by providing an advanced smart maintenance solution tailored for the undersea tunnel. Leveraging leading-edge robotics technology and extensive project expertise, the company designed and deployed 14 specialized intelligent inspection robots to ensure ongoing, efficient maintenance and the safety of this critical infrastructure.

The Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link engineering solution has significant milestone implications for Guozi Robotics’ highway robot inspection system applications:

Daily Routine of Inspection Robots

Every day, Guozi Robotics’ intelligent inspection robots diligently patrol the undersea tunnel of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link. Observers in the tunnel could see the robots moving along the ceiling, monitoring the structural integrity and safety of the environment.

Operational Insights:

Strategic Placement: Robots are stationed every 1.2 kilometers within the southern and northern traffic tunnels, maintaining constant surveillance.

Emergency Response: They can swiftly reach any site within three minutes in emergency situations, equipped with capabilities like gas detection, voice communication, and infrared high-definition recognition.

Comprehensive Monitoring: In the central utility corridor, the robots conduct thorough, real-time inspections to identify and mitigate potential risks, ensuring the safety and functionality of all equipment.

Centralized Control: All robots are linked to the tunnel network dispatching center, which coordinates their activities through a centralized management platform for optimized scheduling and rapid response.

Guozi Robotics has specialized in the mobile robotics industry for many years, amassing extensive technical data and practical experience. Looking ahead, we remain committed to our original mission: using robotic technology to support the realization of more “super projects”.

About Guozi Robotics:

Guozi Robotics focuses on developing and implementing core technologies in mobile robotics. Our diverse product lineup, which features intelligent inspection and logistics solutions, distinguishes us as an industry leader.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2476239/Smart_inspection_robots_working_undersea_tunnel.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/guozi-robotics-powers-the-shenzhen-zhongshan-link-a-milestone-in-smart-infrastructure-maintenance-302216526.html

