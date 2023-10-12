app-menu Social mobile

Gyeonggi Content Agency to promote Gyeonggi Province’s publishing houses at the “2023 Frankfurter Buchmesse”

Ottobre 12, 2023

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Gyeonggi Province together with the Gyeonggi Content Agency (GCA) will form a Gyeonggi Province Pavilion at the ‘2023 Frankfurter Buchmesse’, the world’s largest book fair to support the participation of 10 story IP content companies in Gyeonggi-do.

Gyeonggi Province’s 10 content companies participating in the Gyeonggi-do Pavilion of the 2023 Frankfurter Buchmesse are △ Woorinabi (publishing), △ Dear architect (Education), △ TOONPLUS (Webtoon), △ Goggas (Publishing), △ Gesunamu (Publishing), △ Sodong Publishing House (Publishing), △Arukah Books (Publishing), △Story Company (Webtoon), △Chum Education (Education), and △MUNHAKDONGNE (Publishing).

Hosted by the German Publishers and Booksellers Association (Börsenverein des Deutschen Buchhandels), The Frankfurter Buchmesse, the world’s largest book fair, is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. In 2022, more than 93,000 publishers from 121 countries and about 180,000 visitors participated in this fair. It is the world’s leading book trade event in terms of copyright transaction volume, accounting for approximately 25% of annual copyright business.

GCA stated, “This is an important opportunity to promote the excellent content of Gyeonggi Province’s story IP companies such as publishing and webtoons worldwide as well as identify the trends in publishing culture content. We will continue to strive to provide more participation opportunities in the future.”

In order to promote the excellence of Gyeonggi Province content companies and continue to support their entry into foreign markets, GCA also aims to establish another Gyeonggi Province Pavilion at the Asia TV Forum & Market event in Singapore on December 6–8, 2023.

https://www.gcon.or.kr/bms/section/board/bbs_view.html?PID=REPORT&atc_sno=768&bbs_cd=report 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2240381/231006.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gyeonggi-content-agency-to-promote-gyeonggi-provinces-publishing-houses-at-the-2023-frankfurter-buchmesse-301951758.html

