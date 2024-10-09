H.I.G. Capital Completes Madrid Content City and Drives Expansion in Seville

9 Ottobre 2024

LONDON, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — H.I.G. Capital (“H.I.G.”), a leading global alternative investment firm with $65 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has completed the construction of Madrid Content City (“MCC”), a 140,000 square meter content production hub with state-of-the-art integrated audiovisual services, including production and post-production, a university focused on media studies, and other related facilities. MCC offers a multinational tenant line-up with long-term leases, making it a leading content production hub in continental Europe.

Having successfully completed MCC in Madrid, a new expansion phase has begun in Seville where the initial investment in Sevilla Content City (“SCC”) was recently completed. SCC includes approximately 4,000 square meters of production and post-production studios and offers a generous backlot for location filming.

Riccardo Dallolio, Managing Director and Head of H.I.G. Realty in Europe, said: “The successful completion of MCC reflects an important milestone for H.I.G. Realty’s strategy in Europe. We are excited to continue expanding this platform and benefitting from strong secular tailwinds relating to content production.”

Esteban Caja Samboal, Managing Director at H.I.G. Realty in Madrid, added: “The successful completion of this large-scale, state-of-the-art media hub is a further demonstration of our ability to execute on complex and innovative projects in Spain. We look forward to expanding MCC in complementary markets such as the recently acquired SCC.”

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $65 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm’s current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

