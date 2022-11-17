HAIER EUROPE FURTHER EXPANDS ITS PRODUCTION CAPACITY WITH A NEW DISHWASHER FACTORY IN TURKEY

Novembre 17, 2022

With a 40M EUR investment, this milestone places Turkey as the company’s largest production and export center in Europe to serve European and global markets

ESKIŞEHIR, Turkey, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Haier Europe, part of Haier Smart Home – the number one company globally in major appliances for 6 years in a row1 – is expanding its manufacturing footprint in Europe with a new dishwasher factory in the company’s industrial site in Eskişehir, Turkey.

With an investment of more than €40 million, the new factory will have full capacity of 1 million units per year. The new production facility strengthens Haier’s presence in Europe, where the company stands out for its product leadership across several categories and aims to become among the top three appliance manufacturers in the region.

The new factory – equipped with solar panels – features improved production capacity with high automation levels: operating robots and advanced production processes thanks to 100% automatic measuring systems, leakage detection and full traceability of critical components.

Haier Europe is further establishing its product leadership in the washing sectors in both freestanding and built-in segments for the three pan-European brands – Candy, Hoover and Haier. All products will offer advanced connectivity through the hOn app, the living ecosystem for smart appliances able to connect all products of Haier Europe brands.

“Haier Europe keeps overperforming the market in terms of products and brands leadership and it is the fastest growing company in Europe,” says Yannick Fierling, Chief Executive Officer at Haier Europe. “The expansion of our industrial park in Turkey marks another step in the Company’s growth strategy, and the investments are fully in line with our zero distance to consumers philosophy as they are aimed at providing users with rich and meaningful experiences.”

The new dishwater plant is located within Haier’s New Green Field Production Campus in Turkey where the company has been investing massively in the last two years, lately with the opening of a platform for all standard-sized tumble dryers in 2021. The extension of the washing platforms plays a pivotal role in the go-to-market and customer centricity strategy as the company will continue to invest into new best-in-class energy innovations and launch patented Haier Europe technologies.

1Source: Euromonitor International 2021

