Haier Smart Home Re-Enters Fortune List of World’s Most Admired Companies

Febbraio 2, 2023

– QINGDAO, China, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On February 1, Fortune released the 25th edition of the World’s Most Admired Companies. Haier Smart Home, (“Haier”, Shanghai: 600690, 690D.DE, 6690.HK), the world’s leading home appliance brand and smart home ecosystem builder and a subsidiary of Haier Group, is on the list again, ranking no.1 for companies in the home equipment & furnishings industry.

The Fortune Global Most Admired Companies were selected from about 1,500 candidates worldwide, and 645 global companies with the highest revenue in 27 countries and various industries were selected by 3,760 executives, directors and analysts, who had responded to the industry surveys.

The list was judged by the following criteria: innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment value, quality of products/services, and global competitiveness.

This is another global recognition for Haier Smart Home, after recently being ranked the no.1 brand globally in major appliances for the 14th year in the row on the 2022 annual report released by Euromonitor International, the world’s authoritative research organization.

For more information, please visit https://smart-home.haier.com/en/.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1994806/Haier_Smart_Home_Re_Enters_Fortune_List_World_s_Most_Admired_Companies.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/haier-smart-home-re-enters-fortune-list-of-worlds-most-admired-companies-301737052.html

