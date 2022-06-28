Handmade Notebook Adventure RPG Time: The Legend of Wright heads to Nintendo Switch™ and PlayStation®4 on August 18, 2022!

Giugno 28, 2022

– Pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch™ are now available with a Steam® release to follow on September 13, 2022!

TOKYO, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Aniplex Inc. announced today that the handmade notebook adventure RPG Time: The Legend of Wright will be releasing on Nintendo Switch™ and PlayStation®4 on August 18, 2022 with pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch™ through the Nintendo eShop starting today. Fans can also look forward to a Steam® release on September 13, 2022. In addition, a brand-new teaser trailer is now available on Aniplex of America’s official YouTube channel.

RPG Time: The Legend of Wright places the player in a classroom after school, where they are invited to play The Legend of Wright, an epic RPG created by a boy named Kenta, who dreams of becoming a game creator. DeskWorks, the development team behind this game, started their amazing career by winning the Grand Award from the 2007 Japan Game Awards, Amateur Division with their flagship game, Battle Quest. From there, after sixteen years conceptualizing and ten years of development, RPG Time: The Legend of Wright was born with over two hundred pages of hand-drawn animation bursting with creativity that caused the game to have critical success around the world.

