Hard Rock and Leo Messi Unveil First Ever Menu for Kids: The Hard Rock Messi Kids Menu

Ottobre 3, 2023

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Hard Rock International and global brand ambassador, Leo Messi, are taking their partnership to the next level by curating their first-ever Messi menu for kids, “The Hard Rock Messi Kids Menu”. The menu launches today at all participating Hard Rock Cafes and select Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos worldwide. Expanding on Hard Rock International’s partnership with the world-renowned soccer sensation, “The Hard Rock Messi Kids Menu” features the Messi X Burger, the Messi Golden Chicken Sandwich and other kid-friendly options, along with a special nod to the international sports icon in the form of a complimentary mini golden soccer ball toy, a collectable poster, activity sheet and stickers with every meal.

“As a father of three, I have always had a special connection with kids,” said Leo Messi. “Now with my partners at Hard Rock, we will kick-off the new kids menu, offering families a variety of tasty meals and a fun dining experience.”

Fans can also take some of the Messi magic home with them via a new collection of Hard Rock X Messi 3.0 merchandise, for both kids and adults, including a kid-sized version of the iconic Messi Chef’s Coat and a special mini soccer ball, available at select Rock Shops. A portion of proceeds from the mini soccer balls sold at the Rock Shop will be donated to kid’s charities around the world via the Hard Rock Heals Foundation.

“We’re very excited to partner with Leo Messi on this special addition to the Hard Rock menu,” said Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International. “We know how much children and their parents alike look up to Leo and we’re proud to offer something wholesome for the whole family to enjoy while visiting our locations around the world.”

For even more fun, fans can scan a QR code to enter a 360 digital experience with Leo Messi himself. They can watch an AI-generated Messi with the Messi Chicken Sandwich or greet fans at the Hard Rock Cafe. Also available on the 360 digital experience is access to purchase the new retail options for kids and adults, a trivia game, wallpaper downloads and more.

