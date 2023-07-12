app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Hard Rock Steps into Next Era of Lionel Messi Partnership with Launch of New Messi Chicken Sandwich

Luglio 12, 2023

Now available globally at Hard Rock Cafe locations and select Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos via in-room dining

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Hard Rock International is once again teaming up with global brand ambassador, Lionel Messi, to launch a namesake menu item – the Messi Chicken Sandwich, “Made For You by Leo Messi”. The new “Milanese style” Chicken Sandwich is perfectly timed to Messi’s historic entrance into Major League Soccer and more importantly, South Florida, home of the iconic Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. Starting today, foodies, soccer and sports fans around the world can order the Messi Chicken Sandwich at participating Hard Rock Cafe locations and Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos via in-room dining.

 

“I’m thrilled to bring the flavors of my home country to the world with the launch of my very own Chicken Sandwich, inspired by one of my favorite dishes, the Milanesa,” said Lionel Messi, world-renowned soccer sensation and international icon. “There has been no better partner than Hard Rock International in bringing this to life. Like any great teammate, Hard Rock has been with me through historic milestones, and I can’t wait for my fans all over the world to get a taste of one of my childhood favorites that still makes me feel at home, wherever in the world I am.”

The Messi Chicken Sandwich is inspired by Messi’s love of Milanese, an Argentinean staple. Greatness comes in many forms, proven by this delicious, crispy Milanese-style chicken breast topped with melted provolone cheese and an herbed aioli. Paired with fresh tomatoes and arugula for a winning bite every time, the Messi Chicken Sandwich is handheld perfection served on a toasted artisan bun.

“Leo Messi is not just one of the greatest athletes and cultural icons on the planet, he’s also an ambassador who aligns very closely with our values as an organization,” said Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International. “We are extremely honored to partner with someone who embodies the champion and winning spirit in all facets of his professional and personal life, and we look forward to welcoming him to the U.S. as part of our extended Hard Rock family.”

For full details and to learn more about the “Greatness Happens Here” campaign visit https://news.hardrock.com/.

 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2152168/Hard_Rock_International__teaming_up_with_global_brand_ambassador_Lionel_Messi.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2152169/Hard_Rock_International_Messi_Chicken.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/753406/HRBrand_BLACK_2010_24_16_ID_314f48f4d594_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hard-rock-steps-into-next-era-of-lionel-messi-partnership-with-launch-of-new-messi-chicken-sandwich-301875170.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

New European Hypertension Guidelines Pave the Way for Greater Access to High Blood Pressure Procedure

European Alliance for Patient Access commends renal denervation being added to list of endorsed t…

TUMI DEBUTS “ESSENTIALLY BEAUTIFUL” CAMPAIGN FOR FALL 2023, FEATURING RETURNING TUMI CREW MEMBERS LANDO NORRIS, SON HEUNG-MIN, AND RENEÉ RAPP

The campaign will showcase TUMI’s new colorways within the brand’s iconic TUMI 19 Degree collecti…

Medicilon Appoints Dr. Liu Jian as President of Drug Discovery Division

BOSTON, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Medicilon, a leading one-stop pharmaceutical preclinical R&…

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Partners with Veeva to Transform Medical Information Operations Globally

Streamlines end-to-end inquiry management at scale with Veeva Vault MedInquiry BARCELONA, Spain, …

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl