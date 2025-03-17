Healthcare Holding Schweiz Acquires Effectum CH-Rep (Switzerland)

17 Marzo 2025

Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG, a leading service provider and distributor of medical devices in Switzerland, is expanding its portfolio with the acquisition of Effectum CH-Rep AG. Healthcare Holding Schweiz is managed by Winterberg Advisory GmbH.

BAAR, Switzerland, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG has successfully completed the acquisition of Effectum CH-Rep AG. This transaction marks a carve-out of all services provided as Swiss Authorized Representative (CH-REP) from Effectum Medical AG. Under the Medical Devices Ordinance (MedDO SR 812.213) effective since May 26, 2021, manufacturers of medical devices without a registered office in Switzerland must appoint a CH-REP to distribute their products within the country. Through this acquisition, Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG strengthens its position as a comprehensive partner for medical technology manufacturers worldwide. With its group of companies, it can now provide integrated services that encompass not only import and distribution but also full compliance with regulatory requirements.

Fabio Fagagnini, CEO of Healthcare Holding Schweiz, expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition: “With Effectum CH-Rep, we are expanding our service portfolio to include the role of Swiss Authorized Representative, thereby strengthening our growing group. This allows our sales representatives and managing directors to focus even more on innovative products and exceptional customer service, with the assurance that all regulatory requirements are being professionally met.”

Kim Züger, Head of Quality Management & Regulatory Affairs and the newly appointed Director of Effectum CH-Rep, emphasized: “Regulatory compliance is our top priority. Through Effectum CH-Rep, we offer this service not only to suppliers of Healthcare Holding Schweiz but also to numerous other manufacturers—a clear testament to our professionalism and high-quality standards.”

Michael Eggimann, Board Member of Effectum Medical AG and responsible for the sale of Effectum CH-Rep AG, added: “We have valued working with Fabio Fagagnini and his team for many years and are confident that Effectum CH-Rep is in excellent hands. This transition allows us to fully concentrate on the further development and distribution of our Legal Manufacturing offering as well as our innovative plug-and-play quality management system, while continuing to collaborate closely with Effectum CH-Rep for the benefit of our customers.”

About Effectum CH-Rep AG

Effectum CH-Rep AG, based in Olten, facilitates access for foreign manufacturers of medical devices to the Swiss market by acting as the Swiss Authorized Representative (CH-REP). As a CH-REP, Effectum CH-Rep AG takes on responsibilities such as ensuring compliance with Swiss registration requirements, collaborating with Swissmedic on preventive and corrective actions, providing a Person Responsible for Regulatory Compliance (PRRC), guaranteeing access to technical documentation, and reporting incidents and complaints.

About Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG

Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG is a Buy, Build & Technologize platform and a leading provider of medical technology products and services in Switzerland. The group is based in Baar and pursues an ambitious growth strategy through acquisitions, often in the context of succession arrangements, partnerships, and organic growth. Healthcare Holding Schweiz and its group companies are committed to the highest standards of innovation and customer satisfaction. The group consistently leverages technology to make business processes safer and more efficient. As a market leader, the company sets new standards for the industry and offers employees attractive development opportunities. All of the management team holds shares in Healthcare Holding Schweiz, thus forming a dynamic community of entrepreneurs.

About Winterberg Advisory GmbH and Winterberg Group AG

Winterberg Group AG, based in Zug, operates as an independent family office for its founders. Winterberg mainly invests in SMEs in the German-speaking region, and selectively considers investments in startups and real estate. Winterberg Advisory GmbH is a general partner and fund manager regulated by the German BaFin. Winterberg Advisory has launched numerous private equity funds and is invested in Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG through its funds Winterberg Investment VIII and Winterberg Investment IX. The two Partners and Executive Directors, Fabian Kröher and Florian Brickenstein, manage Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG via its board of directors.

For press inquiries, please contact presse@healthcare-holding.ch

For more information about Dental Axess AG, visit www.effectum-chrep.com

For more information about Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG, visit www.healthcare-holding.ch

For more information about the portfolio companies of Healthcare Holding, visit www.senectovia.ch, www.winthermedical.ch, www.mikrona.ch, www.orthowalker.ch, www.mcm-medsys.ch, www.naropa-reha.ch, www.mvb-medizintechnik.ch, www.dentalaxess.com

This press release is issued and distributed by Winterberg Advisory GmbH on behalf of Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2642029/Healthcare_Holding_Schweiz_Group_Photo.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2642028/Healthcare_Holding_Schweiz_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/healthcare-holding-schweiz-acquires-effectum-ch-rep-switzerland-302402122.html