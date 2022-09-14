Heidrick & Struggles Adds Executive Search Principal in Stockholm

Settembre 14, 2022

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, added a consultant to its executive search business in Europe in August 2022.

Sara Råsmar joined Heidrick & Struggles Sweden as a principal in the Financial Services practice, with her expertise spanning from C-suite to non-executive assignments in various sectors.

Sara brings both board and CEO perspectives from her experiences in both commercial business and a non-profit organization linked to the Insurance Sector. Prior to her career in executive search, Sara was the CEO of the Swedish Insurance Society. Before that, Sara worked at Marsh McLennan and Agria.

Most recently, she worked for another executive search firm focusing mainly on diversity and inclusion assignments.

“In today’s dynamic economic and social environment, it is vitally important to bring forward innovative leadership talent solutions,” said Claire Skinner, Regional Leader, Europe. “Sara’s deep across financial services and D&I will benefit our clients as they look to deliver against key strategic business goals.”

Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, serving the senior-level talent and consulting needs of the world’s top organizations. In our role as trusted leadership advisors, we partner with our clients to develop future-ready leaders and organizations, bringing together our services and offerings in executive search, diversity and inclusion, leadership assessment and development, organization and team acceleration, culture shaping and on-demand, independent talent solutions. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 65 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated talent and human capital solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.® www.heidrick.com

