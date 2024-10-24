app-menu Social mobile

Skip to main content
Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Henan, Where China Began — Online Exhibition “Journey of Civilization Light” Officially Launched

24 Ottobre 2024

LUXEMBOURG, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, the online exhibition “Henan, Where China Began-‘Journey of Civilization Light'” hosted by the Culture and Tourism department of Henan Province has been grandly Officially Launched.

This online exhibition is a thematic exhibition exploring the origin of Chinese civilization and showcasing the charm of Henan.

Five meticulously designed cultural and tourism chapters: “From the Central Plains to China”, “From City-State to Kingdom”, “From Writing to Philosophy”, “From Art to Kung Fu”, “From Henan to the World”, answer the question of “Why China” with multifaceted colorful images and eclectic contents.

The online exhibition, applying not only digital technology, 3D scenography and animation roaming, but also sci-tech-empowered cultural and tourism expressions, renders a more “live” scenario of civilization sites, ancient relics, historical stories, delicacies and picturesque landscapes.

You are sincerely invited to scan the QR code to log in the exhibition, and it is our hope that the “Journey of Civilization Light” is an opportunity for you to read and understand China, visit Henan and start a wonderful journey.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2536950/image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/henan-where-china-began—-online-exhibition-journey-of-civilization-light-officially-launched-302283643.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp. Entra nel nostro canale per non perderti nulla!

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Leggi anche

OpenBoxLab Launches New RaiDrive for Linux

24 Ottobre 2024
– OpenBoxLab Inc. releases RaiDrive for Linux following the global success of RaiDrive for Window…

Pylontech Ranked as a Tier 1 Global Energy Storage Manufacturer by BloombergNEF

24 Ottobre 2024
SHANGHAI, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Pylontech (688063:SHH) has been officially recognized as …

Casio to Release MR-G Inspired by the Brilliant Gleam of Japanese Katana Swords

24 Ottobre 2024
TOKYO, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of a ne…

K-Sport: analizzare le performance dei giocatori e scegliere gli acquisti grazie all’AI

24 Ottobre 2024
(Adnkronos) – Milano, 24 Ottobre 2024. Nel mondo dello sport, l’innovazione tecnologica sta cambi…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI