Henlius and Dr. Reddy’s Ink Licensing Deal for HLX15 (investigational daratumumab biosimilar) Expansion in Europe and the U.S.

6 Febbraio 2025

SHANGHAI, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. (2696.HK) today announced it has entered into a license agreement with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories SA, wholly-owned subsidiary of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., (BSE: 500124 | NSE: DRREDDY | NYSE: RDY | NSEIFSC: DRREDDY, along with its subsidiaries hereafter referred to as “Dr. Reddy’s”) for the company’s independently developed investigational daratumumab biosimilar HLX15, a recombinant anti-CD38 fully human monoclonal antibody injection. Dr. Reddy’s will gain exclusive rights to commercialize both subcutaneous and intravenous formulation of HLX15 in a total of 43 countries and regions, comprising 42 European countries and regions and the United States (U.S.).

Under the terms of the agreement, Henlius will be responsible for development, manufacturing and commercial supply, and may receive up to a total of $131.6 million, including a $33 million upfront payment and additional milestone payments. In addition, Henlius is eligible to receive royalties on annual net sales of the product. Dr. Reddy’s is a global pharmaceutical company, operating in over 75 countries across the globe. Through a partnership with Dr. Reddy’s, Henlius aims to boost the growth and reach of its products in the European and U.S. markets, providing local patients with enhanced treatment options.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/henlius-and-dr-reddys-ink-licensing-deal-for-hlx15-investigational-daratumumab-biosimilar-expansion-in-europe-and-the-us-302370087.html

