HFCL Introduces Eka™ Fiber at FTTH Conference 2025; Redefines Connectivity for European Telcos

26 Marzo 2025

AMSTERDAM, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — HFCL Limited (HFCL), a global leader in next-generation telecommunications solutions, today unveiled its groundbreaking Eka™ Optical Fiber at the FTTH Conference 2025 in Amsterdam. Co-engineered with European telcos, HFCL’s ‘Made in India’ Eka™ fiber addresses Europe’s rural FTTH gaps, urban bend challenges, and 5G backhaul demands — marrying India’s technological expertise with EU Green Deal priorities to future-proof connectivity where it’s needed most.

HFCL Eka™ Optical Fiber is engineered to meet the surging demand for reliable, scalable, and future-ready broadband infrastructure across FTTH, metro, and long-haul networks. With significantly-low attenuation and macro bending performance surpassing ITU-T G.657.A1 standards, Eka™ ensures minimal signal loss and exceptional resilience—critical for high-density deployments in Europe’s urban and rural landscapes. This single-mode fiber offers reduced optical losses and higher transmission capabilities over vast distances, making it an ideal choice for telcos aiming to enhance last-mile connectivity and support 5G rollouts.

Key features of HFCL Eka™ Optical Fiber:

Harsh Pagay, Executive President – OF & OFC, HFCL, emphasized the strategic importance of HFCL Eka™ – “Optical fiber is not just a product for us – it’s a partnership. In Europe, where telcos are balancing ambitious sustainability goals with urgent demands for hyper-scalable networks, we’re committed to co-creating solutions like Eka™ that simplify complexity. Our teams prioritize deep collaboration, ensuring every deployment aligns with Europe’s unique regulatory, environmental, and performance priorities. This isn’t about selling fiber; it’s about building infrastructure that grows with your communities.”

HFCL’s Eka™ fiber underscores the Company’s commitment to innovation and environmental sustainability, leveraging state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad, Goa, Chennai, and Hosur. The facilities produce premium optical fiber, including optical fiber cables with different designs and optical accessories for datacenters. Recognized in over 30 countries, HFCL is a trusted partner for telcos, enterprises, and governments, delivering integrated solutions backed by robust R&D centers in Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad.

The FTTH Conference 2025, Amsterdam provides the perfect stage for HFCL to showcase the potential of Eka™ fiber and transform Europe’s digital landscape. Attendees are invited to visit HFCL’s booth to explore the Eka™, engage with industry experts, and discover how this innovative fiber solution is shaping the future of connectivity.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2650717/HFCL_EkaTM_Fiber.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hfcl-introduces-eka-fiber-at-ftth-conference-2025-redefines-connectivity-for-european-telcos-302412029.html

