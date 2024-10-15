HFCL Unveils two Innovative UBR Solutions: Advanced 4G & 5G Backhauling and Energy-Efficient Rural Broadband Connectivity Solutions

15 Ottobre 2024

NEW DELHI, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — HFCL Limited (HFCL), a leading technology enterprise and next-gen communications solution provider today announced the launch of two revolutionary Unlicensed Band Radio (UBR) products at the India Mobile Congress 2024, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Promising to address the surging data demands of today’s network environments and yet maintaining sustainability, HFCL’s new launches include: (a) 1 Gbps Small Form Factor 4G/5G backhauling Radio offering unprecedented spectral and power efficiency, and (b) Energy efficient 2 Gbps Point-to-Multipoint Rural connectivity UBR.

These designed in India UBR products underline HFCL’s position as a key player in the industry for 4G/5G wireless backhauling and rural connectivity solutions. HFCL’s new UBR devices offer fibre-like speeds, power efficiency, and significant cost reductions on utilities and tower space, enabling telcos and service providers to save on CAPEX and OPEX alike. Unlike any of traditional backhauling solutions, be it fibre optics, which can be costly and limited in reach, microwave systems which have inherent capacity constraints, and E-band radios which face reliability issues, HFCL’s UBRs deliver superior performance, ultra-high capacity and high reliability at almost one-tenth cost as compared to conventional backhauling methods.

1 Gbps Small Form Factor UBR: Compact Powerhouse

The 1 Gbps UBR features a compact, portable design with an integrated antenna, making it exceptionally easy to transport and install. Its small form factor is ideal for rapid deployment in both urban and rural environments and is packed with advanced features like bandwidth aggregation, low latency, minimized jitter, and long range etc. making this ideal for 4G and 5G backhauling. Even in compact form, the device provides 1 Gbps throughput, ensuring reliable and fast last-mile access and backhaul connectivity over longer distances. It also includes advanced RF interference mitigation technologies to enhance signal integrity and achievable throughput, optimizing network performance in challenging environments.

2 Gbps Point-to-Multipoint UBR: Energy Efficient and Scalable

The 2 Gbps UBR is ideal for providing connectivity in remote villages from a Gram Panchayat in point-to- multipoint scenario, allowing simultaneous delivery of high-bandwidth to multiple villages from a single fibre-PoP. This makes it an ideal solution for extensive deployments in remote and rural environments.

These innovative UBRs are designed to deliver high throughput in last-mile and offers telcos and service providers with a scalable and robust wireless backhauling solution.

What sets HFCL apart is that these new UBR devices, among other wireless and wired products in its portfolio, can be easily controlled, monitored, and managed through an advanced Element Management System (EMS). A single-pane-of-glass interface that simplifies network management for large-scale deployments for telcos and enterprises. Additionally, our Link Planning tool LinkXpert allows for meticulous network planning in advance, ensuring optimal resource utilization and maximizing network efficiency.

The Company has also hit a significant milestone of over 500,000 successful deployments of UBRs across its key markets including India, the UK, Europe, Middle East and Africa

On the launch of the two UBRs, Mr. Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director, HFCL, said, “We are proud to be the first company to launch these cutting-edge indigenously-made UBR solutions that provide high-quality, reliable, and innovative telecom solutions for 5G network expansion. Over half a million successful deployment serving global customers is a testimony to the rising demand for the Unlicensed Band Radios to meet the connectivity requirements. These groundbreaking solutions demonstrate our commitment to address unique challenges faced by our telco customers and drive the future of global telecom infrastructure.”

About HFCL

HFCL is a leading technology company specializing in creating digital networks for telcos, enterprises, and governments. Over the years, HFCL has emerged as a trusted partner offering sustainable high-tech solutions with a commitment to providing the latest technology products to its customers. HFCL’s strong R&D expertise coupled with its global system integration services and decades of experience in fibre optics enable it to deliver innovative digital network solutions required for the most advanced networks.

The Company’s in-house R&D Centres located in India at Gurgaon, Bengaluru and Hyderabad along with invested R&D houses and other R&D collaborators at different locations in India and abroad, innovate a futuristic range of technology products and solutions. HFCL has developed capabilities to provide premium quality Optical Fibre and Optical Fibre Cables, state- of-the-art telecom products including 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) products, 5G Transport Products, Wi-Fi Systems (Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 7), Unlicensed Band Radios, Switches, Routers and Defence electronics products.

The Company has state-of-the-art Optical Fibre and Optical Fibre Cable manufacturing plants in Hyderabad, and Optical Fibre Cable manufacturing plants in Goa and at its subsidiary HTL Limited in Chennai.

HFCL is a partner of choice for its customers across India, UK, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. HFCL’s commitment to quality and environmental sustainability inspires it to innovate solutions for the ever- evolving customer needs.

