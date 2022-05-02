app-menu Social mobile

Hikma confirms that it has not signed a licensing agreement with Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Maggio 2, 2022

– LONDON, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (Hikma) confirms that it has not entered into any transaction with Opiant Pharmaceuticals, contrary to a PR Newswire announcement issued today indicating that Opiant Pharmaceuticals and Hikma have entered into a commercialisation and license agreement for OPNT003, Nasal Nalmefene, in Europe and the UK.    

About Hikma

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LSE: HIK) (NASDAQ Dubai: HIK) (OTC: HKMPY) (LEI: 549300BNS685UXH4JI75) (rated BBB-/stable S&P and BBB-/stable Fitch)

Hikma helps put better health within reach every day for millions of people around the world. For more than 40 years, we’ve been creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them. Headquartered in the UK, we are a global company with a local presence across the United States (US), the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Europe, and we use our unique insight and expertise to transform cutting-edge science into innovative solutions that transform people’s lives. We’re committed to our customers, and the people they care for, and by thinking creatively and acting practically, we provide them with a broad range of branded and non-branded generic medicines. Together, our 8,700 colleagues are helping to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We are a leading licensing partner, and through our venture capital arm, are helping bring innovative health technologies to people around the world. For more information, please visit: www.hikma.com

