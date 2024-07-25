HIKMICRO 2024 First Outdoor Business Summit – Grow Together, Explore Together

25 Luglio 2024

HANGZHOU, China, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — HIKMICRO, the world’s leading technology explorer and innovator in the outdoor optics market, welcomed delegates to China for its first HIKMICRO Global 2024 Overseas Agent Conference in early July.

The pioneering day and night optics brand hosted global business partners and media representatives at its “House of Silk” headquarters in Hangzhou to share its Grow Together, Explore Together message.

HIKMICRO revealed its latest 2024 brand overseas performance and strategic analysis during the conference. This reaffirmed HIKMICRO’s interpretation of its growth development status and core strategy of “EXPLORE” and its commitment to working together to sustain key business values based on pioneering technological innovation, dependable reliability, intuitive usability, and unrivalled focus on the needs of its customers.

Grow Together – A Beacon of Outdoor Industry Leadership

Since 2016 HIKMICRO has achieved remarkable growth, thanks to a well-established global network of distributors, a strong product offering and the intimate collaboration of local promotional resources.

During the summit, HIKMICRO revealed its overseas performance review for 2024. The strong increase in sales figures confirms exceptional global performance as clients from around the globe embrace HIKMICRO’s leading technologies. From 2021, HIKMICRO outdoor business market share continues to grow positively, as of May 2024, the overall market share occupies 35%. HIKMICRO has now become the No. 1 import and export enterprise and the No. 1 thermal imaging brand in the global market share.

HIKMICRO overseas director Stefan Li said: “It was wonderful to bring together the HIKMICRO partner team from all around the world and share our vision. Thanks to the efforts of all, breaking ground in the hunting market, growing together from One Small Step to One Big Step. The first part of 2024 has been a very exciting time for everyone and we look forward to seeing this excellent progress continuing to flourish. We want to see the world in a new way with our customers and are committed to taking thermal products from the niche to mass markets.”

Explore Together – Innovations that Redefine Outdoor Activity

HIKMICRO used the summit to reinforce its “Explore” strategic direction to maintain its position as a world-leader and pioneer in the outdoor optics market. The many advantages of the brand’s thermal devices are as beneficial by day as they are by night, and the daytime hunting market will play a key role in HIKMICRO’s next phase of development.

The brand also unveiled ambitious plans for the second half of the year, enforcing its strategic commitment to the daytime hunting sector and its plans to continue deepening its sales channels and new nature application scenarios.

The HABROK 4K and ALPEX 4K marked the first significant steps of HIKMICRO’s foray into the daytime hunting market. This success paves the way for expansion of the brand’s daytime matrix. More new lines are set to be released in the leadup to August’s hunting season. These devices include both handheld and scope products, and HIKMICRO expects them to have an even greater impact as they set new standards for the industry.

HIKMICRO Strengthens its Cooperate Network

The successful conference also enabled HIKMICRO to forge even closer working relationships by engaging with key partners and media from around the globe. This level of worldwide collaboration, underpinned by strong global distribution channels, facilitates HIKMICRO’s commitment to providing high quality products to outdoor consumers all over the planet.

At the Media Open Day on Monday 8th July, delegates from around the world also had the opportunity to explore HIKMICRO’s R&D centre. Here they witnessed the raw power of world-leading technology and got to learn the true identity and ethos of the HIKMICRO brand.

“We are delighted to have been able to strengthen our relationships with our global partners,” said Mr. Gerald Chen，General Manager of HIKMICRO Central&Eastern Europe. “To all the clients who attended, we would like to express our heartfelt thanks. Their alignment with our strategy to broaden HIKMICRO’s reach and deliver innovative outdoor solutions to a wider audience is invaluable. These partnerships will allow us to continue to expand our reach and to deliver the brand’s innovative outdoor solutions to an even wider customer base.”

Mr. Stuart, Director of UK distributor partner Elite Optical, added: “We are proud of our strategic partnership with HIKMICRO. Our local businesses and network of key dealers are poised to further enhance our sales and deepen our market penetration in the UK. As one of the partners who have witnessed the rapid development of HIKMICRO, I can’t help but feel that the power of a brand with the values of continuous growth and exploration is infinite! And I believe that we will realize a 1+1>2 effect while positioning HIKMICRO products for continued growth and market leadership.”

The head of France Top Dealer, added: “We are truly excited to expand our partnership with HIKMICRO. We are already seeing some positive changes in marketing and sales as a result of the daytime hunting strategy. I feel inspired by the the 2024 HIKMICRO H2 roadmap and look forward to seeing HIKMICRO continue to explore the outdoor hunting market and bringing many new breakthroughs along the way. We share this trusted global brand’s key commitments to quality, innovation and the fulfillment of customers’ needs.”

All who attended the summit said the experience gave a huge boost to their understanding of HIKMICRO’s products and vision after spending several days immersed in the brand’s culture. Experiencing the brand in person, and from the inside, gave them a true insight into the real identity and vision of HIKMICRO.

Win-win – Cooperation is the road to HIKMICRO’s long-term development

Bringing together the global HIKMICRO team has been hugely beneficial to all parties – for sharing information, learning about products and technologies and, just as importantly, for getting to know each other. We look forward to doing it again next year when we plan to have even more amazing developments to share.

