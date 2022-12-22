app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Hisense Expands Its Global Influence with Cutting-Edge Technology

Dicembre 22, 2022

– QINGDAO, China, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — From the eye-catching FIFA World Cup LED perimeter board to the application of its intelligent transportation technology in Qatar, “Hisense” elements shine everywhere in this year’s FIFA World CupTM, highlighting the brand’s prominent role in the world’s biggest football tournament. Hisense, as a leading force in the home appliance industry and the Official Sponsor of FIFA World Cup 2022TM, has showcased its latest globalization achievement at this global sporting event. By making continuous progress in R&D and providing global consumers with first-tier products, Hisense is moving towards its goal of becoming an international corporation.

Product Quality Help Hisense Excel among Global Competitors

Over the past decades, Hisense’s development paralleled the growth of Chinese manufacturing capability. At the start of the 21st century, Hisense realized the low profitability of “OEM” and the necessity of building an independent R&D chain to propel the evolution of its manufacturing ability.

To achieve this agenda, Hisense has been heavily invested in its R&D practices. In 2007, Hisense was one of the first companies in the world to develop Laser TV technology, and has been trying to redefine the colour TV market with laser displays. By the end of November 2022, Hisense has applied for 1969 patents in terms of its laser display technology, becoming the largest patent holder in the Laser TV industry worldwide. In July 2022, Hisense Laser TV 100L9G was introduced into the FIFA headquarter. Hisense’s compelling products and cutting-edge technology will provide football fans with an amazing viewing experience.

Relying on its strong expertise in picture processing technology, Hisense also launched its self-developed ULED technology in 2012, which marked a revolutionary breakthrough in picture quality. A decade has witnessed the resolution of Hisense ULED TV skyrocketing from 1080P to 8K, and owing to the company’s continuous exploration and technological innovation, Hisense TV volume share of shipment has climbed from less than 5% to more than 12% in the past 12 years.

Today, Hisense’s top-tier technology and all-around globalization layout have made it a highly-recognized international brand among customers worldwide. In the future, Hisense will adhere to its independent research and development efforts, and continue to provide global consumers with premium products, services, and experience.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1964438/image_5015956_33821720.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hisense-expands-its-global-influence-with-cutting-edge-technology-301698209.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Nella contea di Xinning è stata inaugurata la prima conferenza di sviluppo del turismo di Shaoyang

– “La bellezza di Shaoyang, il romantico Langshan” SHAOYANG, Cina, 1 dicembre 2022 /PRNewswire/ …

POKERSTARS ANNOUNCE FULL EPT 2023 CALENDAR WITH EXCITING NEW STOPS ON THE TOUR

– The highly anticipated 2023 calendar includes a new stop in Paris, a visit to sunny Cyprus and…

Spazi fluidi grazie ad aperture che giocano con la luce. Come i portoncini Infinity della linea Tenvis di Oknoplast.

– MILANO, 5 dicembre 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Spazi delimitati, ma interconnessi. La percezione dell…

Meeting of Global Alliance of Leaders in Paris

– NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — On November 29, 2022, meeting of Global A…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl