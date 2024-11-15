Hisense Kicks-off Big Savings in “UNLOCK FOR BLACK FRIDAY” Campaign

15 Novembre 2024

QINGDAO, China, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — After a year of “Big Bang” collaborations, including “Black Myth: Wukong” official TV, Laser Cinema Xbox compatibility, and world-class sponsorships from football to basketball, Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, is now delighting consumers with “big savings” in kicking-off of its year-end “UNLOCK FOR BLACK FRIDAY” campaign. If you are looking for a TV that would give you a thrilling experience with action movies, video games, and sports programs, there is no better choice than Hisense!

One of Hisense’s premium TV lineups, the highlight U7N ULED MiniLED TV, offers a native refresh rate of 144Hz for smooth gaming with advanced features like ALLM, FreeSync Premium Pro, and HDMI 2.1. Experience breathtaking visuals with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, while up to 1,500nits Peak Brightness and Quantum Dot Color advanced display technology guarantees that every detail is faithfully rendered. The Hi-View Engine PRO enhances audio-visuals with 4K upscaling and color improvements, while the integrated subwoofer delivers deep bass audio. Additionally, consumers can find a wide range of options to suit their budget and preference, including the U6/U8 ULED MiniLED TV, A7 series QLED TV, and E7 PRO QLED TV.

Enjoy ‘Laser Lights and Cinematic Nights’ with the “Designed for Xbox” PX3 Laser Cinema, crafted for home theater enthusiasts, boasting an adjustable 80 to 150-inch screen size and top-notch picture quality thanks to LPU™ and TriChroma™ triple color laser projection technology. Real-time Pro AI Algorithms automatically optimize brightness by detecting ambient light and your content, when AI 4K Upscaling instantly elevates picture clarity. With 3,000 ANSI lumens brightness, Dolby Vision, a native contrast 3,000:1, and 50-watt Harman Kardon speakers, the PX3 Laser Cinema delivers cinematic audio-visual experience. Enjoy smooth gaming with its refresh rate up to 240Hz and Game mode. Choose from a campaign line-up that includes the PX3 or other Laser UST products.

Treat yourself to the “Designed for Xbox” 4K Laser Smart Mini Projector C2 Ultra, Hisense’s most advanced pure tri-color Laser ever. The C2 Ultra delivers premium, next-level, image quality, with a 110% BT.2020 super wide color gamut, 3,000 ANSI Lumens Bright and IMAX Enhanced with Dolby Vision certification offering a truly immersive cinematic experience. Enjoy smooth, hyper-fast intensive gameplay thanks to seamless auto-calibration functions, Auto-Low Latency Mode, MEMC technology and Game mode, with a refresh rate of up to 240 frames a second delivering sharply-clear images, all complimented with stunning sound provided by the JBL audio system and built-in subwoofer.

All special offers are available through a variety of online and offline channels, including Amazon, with big savings, free gifts and more!

