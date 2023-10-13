app-menu Social mobile

Hisense Secures GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title for Largest Staring Competition with 296 Entrants

Ottobre 13, 2023

– The Hisense Laser TV Championships brings attention to the detriment of blue light through its HERO L9H Laser TV

LONDON, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On October 12, Hisense, the global consumer electronics and appliances corporation, launched the Hisense Laser TV Championships event in Bluewater Shopping Centre, Kent to attempt the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the “Largest Staring Competition”. Almost 300 people volunteered and joined Hisense to take on the challenge, which aims to bring public attention to the detriment of blue light on eyes.

William Sinden, GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS Adjudicator, said, “It really was an eye-opening day adjudicating this GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title attempt and the ultimate success! We’re thrilled to announce that Hisense has managed to set a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the Largest Staring Competition with almost 300 competitors – making Hisense the current GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title holders!”

The attempt used four Hisense flagship 120L9H Laser TVs, which have been acknowledged as Editors’ Choice at the recent CEDIA 2023. Hisense’s TriChroma Laser TV Series L9 is equipped with a wide range of features to turn homes into an immersive cinema experience including the high-definition pictures of its triple laser configuration, which offers incredible brightness from 3000 ANSI lumens and boasts astounding contrast and detail thanks to Dolby Vision HDR.

Academician Xu Zuyan of the Chinese Academy of Engineering introduces the principle of Laser TV health eye protection explaining: “Hisense Laser TV L9 is easier on the eye than traditional OLED models, due to its diffuse reflection imaging technology, which is why we chose to showcase the power of comfortable viewing for the world to see in this dramatic environment. The Hisense Laser TV allows for lower light intensity than a traditional OLED TV and actively avoids harmful blue light while ensuring the same viewing output, causing less visual fatigue for long-time viewing.”

In comparison to a traditional LED TV, the Hisense Laser TV L9 is TÜV certified to bring consumers a more eye-friendly viewing experience as they are proven to have low blue light and are flicker-free, which ensures more eye comfort and reduces eye strain.

Laser TV is now the preferred choice for a next-gen home cinema experience. From January to August, Hisense achieved a 54.69% growth in Laser TV year-on-year in the overseas market and a 170.87% growth year-on-year in Europe.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2246713/photo_01.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2246714/photo_02.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2007399/Hisense_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hisense-secures-guinness-world-records-title-for-largest-staring-competition-with-296-entrants-301956235.html

