Hisense TV Retains Global No.2 Ranking in 2024 and Leads the 100-Inch TV Market Worldwide

18 Febbraio 2025

QINGDAO, China, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hisense, a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand, has reinforced its competitive strength in the global market. Hisense’s global TV shipments reached 29.14 million units in 2024, accounting for 14% of the global market share, according to data from the international market research institute Omdia. Hisense has secured the No. 2 position globally from 2022 through 2024, stands as the only TV manufacturer to achieve continuous growth over seven consecutive years.

Hisense has solidified its position as the global leader in the large-screen TV market. With a 19.8% market share in shipments for TVs sized 75 inches and above, Hisense ranks first globally. In the ultra-large TV segment, Hisense holds a dominant market share of 30.3% for 98-inch+ models and an impressive 58.8% for 100-inch+ models, also securing the top global position. According to GFK and Circana, Hisense TVs rank first in countries such as Japan, Australia, South Africa, and Slovenia.

Hisense’s ongoing success in a highly competitive market is due to its commitment to user-centric technology and ultimate quality, enhancing everyday life for customers. As the pinnacle of Hisense’s technology, the 116-inch TriChroma LED TV features advanced RGB Local Dimming Display Technology. Powered by the Hi-View AI Engine X, it uses AI-driven features like AI Peak Brightness and AI RGB Local Dimming to ensure real-time adjustments for vivid, lifelike visuals. For Hisense, AI is the driving force behind innovation, enhancing viewing experiences and energy efficiency.

Hisense’s unwavering commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction has solidified its position as a global TV market leader. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships, Hisense continues to enhance the viewing experience and set industry standards. As it looks to the future, Hisense is well-positioned to sustain its growth and remain a top choice for consumers worldwide.

About Hisense

Hisense is a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand. According to Omdia, Hisense has ranked No. 2 globally in total TV shipments from 2022 to 2024, and No. 1 in 100”+ TVs segment from 2023 to 2024. The company has rapidly expanded to operate in more than 160 countries and specializes in multi-media goods, home appliances, and intelligent IT information.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2622106/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hisense-tv-retains-global-no2-ranking-in-2024-and-leads-the-100-inch-tv-market-worldwide-302378920.html

