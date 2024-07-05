Hisense Unveils New Tagline “Hisense, More Than a Brand” Marking Major Branding Initiative

5 Luglio 2024

QINGDAO, China, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Global home appliance and consumer electronics leader Hisense recently revealed its new brand tagline, “Hisense, More Than a Brand,” marking a significant new branding initiative during the UEFA EURO 2024™ matches.

Recently, the new tagline “Hisense, More Than a Brand” appeared together with the brands of Hisense, ASKO, Gorenje on the pitch. This latest brand enhancement underscores Hisense’s unwavering commitment to establishing a strong global presence, reflected in the company’s strategic sports marketing investments, and continued long-term football relationship as official partner of UEFA EURO 2024™ in particular.

In fact, Hisense’s messaging has evolved along with their global ambitions and football sponsorships, progressing from “Hisense TV #2 GLOBALLY Hisense TV #1 IN CHINA” at the FIFA World Cup 2022™ to “Never Settle for No. 2 Globally” at UEFA EURO 2024™ with a comprehensive layout of display technology and smart home appliances this year. The company’s strategy of long-term sports sponsorship has boosted global brand awareness to 54% according to Ipsos 2023. According to Omdia, Hisense Q1 2024 global TV shipment volume share was 13.6% with a global shipment revenue share of 12.1%. Hisense is now currently ranked No. 2 globally for TV shipments and No. 1 in 100″ TVs in both 2023 and Q1, 2024.

Applying a multi-brand strategy, Hisense Group has several other brands, including Toshiba TV, Kelon, Gorenje, ASKO, VIDAA, SANDEN, Regza, MORA, etc. Through years of internal cultivation and external acquisitions, the company has entered the stage of multi-brand global operation and development, forming a complete and rich brand matrix. This has resulted in a complete and diverse brand matrix that allows for different brand strategies in various business fields and market segments, catering to the preferences and needs of different consumers.

In striving to become a world-class enterprise with a globally recognized reputation, Hisense is undergoing rapid international expansion with effectively implementing strategies of independent and high-end brand globalization over the years.

With a robust global network encompassing 34 industrial parks, 26 R&D centers, and 64 overseas offices, Hisense boasts a workforce of 110,000 employees, with some 24,000 comprising international staff. This extensive network fuels the development of cutting-edge products, optimized manufacturing with a global supply chain and tailored marketing strategies for specific regions. Understanding technological innovation is the key to future success, Hisense will continue to invest in R&D in developing cutting-edge, innovative products dedicated to improving people’s lives. In prioritizing user needs, in 2023 the company implemented a “user-centered, scenario-driven strategy” to gain a deeper understanding of consumer needs. This focus directly translates into their latest 2024 brand upgrade, which emphasizes “user-centric technology” and “ultimate quality”.

Hisense’s commitment extends beyond superior picture quality and performance. Through recognizing the importance of catering to diverse consumer needs, prioritizing local preferences with effective supply chain adaptations and building strong communication bridges under the leadership of “local for local”, Hisense has transformed into a leading international brand, embedding innovative science and technology into the lifestyles of consumers worldwide.

