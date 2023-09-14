app-menu Social mobile

Hisense's 100-inch U8K TV Honours as Editors' Choices at CEDIA 2023

Settembre 14, 2023

QINGDAO, China, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Hisense, the global consumer electronics and appliances corporation, is proud to announce that its 100-inch U8K TV was recognized with a number of awards at CEDIA 2023, including being noted as the Editor’s Pick CEDIA 2023 from Sound & Vision, the Best of CEDIA from AVS Forum, and the Best of Show CEDIA 2023 from Twice.

The CEDIA Expo is the largest expo for professional smart home and AV market in North America. Featuring a wide range of the newest goods and technologies connected to AI-powered smart home gadgets, work from home solutions, residential, security systems, and other residential technology solutions.

This year, Hisense showcased its full lineup of ULED TV and Laser TV products, including a brand-new 100-inch U8K Mini LED TV, the largest model of its kind in the market. The 100-inch U8K features a Mini-LED illumination, a 144Hz display, and a native refresh rate for next-generation gaming. It also comes with the NEXT-GEN TV, which provides Wi-Fi6E for uninterrupted streaming and 4K over-the-air entertainment, such as live sports.

Following a successful debut at CES 2023 in January, Hisense’s high-end U8 series products have been introduced to several major markets, including North America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, and South Africa.

With a picture that gives viewers up to 1500nits, its Mini-LED PRO technology packs in more detail and contrast than before. Alongside this, the Quantum Dot Colour feature emits extremely precise wavelengths of light, allowing the TV to capture and display over a billion shades of colour.

Through technologies that include IMAX Enhanced, Dolby Vision, and Filmmaker Mode, the Hisense U8 series offers consumers an immersive visual and acoustic experience of home cinema, under the conception of scenario-driven innovation, allowing all to enjoy movies in their original, high-definition form.

About Hisense

Hisense is a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand. Hisense’s business covers multimedia products (with a focus on Smart TVs), home appliances, and IT intelligent information. Recently, Hisense has grown rapidly and is now operating in more than 160 countries.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2211086/1.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hisenses-100-inch-u8k-tv-honours-as-editors-choices-at-cedia-2023-301927942.html

