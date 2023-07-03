app-menu Social mobile

Hisense’s L9H Laser TV is Recognized as “Best big-screen TV” by Leading Tech Review Publication Tom’s Guide

Luglio 3, 2023

– QINGDAO, China, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Hisense’s L9H Laser TV has been recognized by Tom’s Guide as the ‘Best big-screen TV’ in this year’s TV category which makes it possible to bring a big-screen experience into any room that has ample wall space.

The Tom’s Guide Awards celebrate the very best products across a wide range of categories. After testing and reviewing hundreds of devices and services over the past year, the team of editors and experts help consumers find the best products to buy. 

This year, the award-winning L9 Series Ultra-Short Throw Trichroma Laser TV further transforms the viewing experience with some stunning upgrades. The triple laser configuration provides a staggering 3000 ANSI lumens of brightness and with Dolby Vision HDR, promises astonishing contrast and detail. With the addition of Google TV, ATSC 3.0 and Wi-Fi 6e compatibility, the L9 delivers all content impeccably. The included, upgraded and easy to install Ambient Light Rejecting (ALR) Hi-gain screen also delivers incredible brightness and a clear and realistic image in any lighting conditions. It’s easy to see why the editors at Tom’s Guide selected this product ahead of its competitors.

From manufacturing to technological innovation. Its ‘Go tech, and Beyond’ pursuit of providing technological innovation to millions of families globally, aims to bring excellent experiences to people’s lives. The brand’s global influence and sustainable development is fast accelerating Hisense’s progress towards becoming a world-class brand and first-class enterprise.

Hisense Laser TV brings the biggest home cinema experience to consumers with more vision protection and lower energy consumption, courtesy of its new laser and ultra-short throw projection technologies. With the popularity of Laser TV growing, from January to May, Hisense experienced a Laser TV sales increase of 54.2% year-on-year in the overseas market and numbers continue to rise.

About Hisense

Hisense is a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand. Hisense’s business covers multimedia products (with a focus on Smart TVs), home appliances, and IT intelligent information. Recently, Hisense has grown rapidly and is now operating in more than 160 countries.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2145251/Tom_s_Guide_1.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2145252/Tom_s_Guide_2.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2007399/4145553/Hisense_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hisenses-l9h-laser-tv-is-recognized-as-best-big-screen-tv-by-leading-tech-review-publication-toms-guide-301868169.html

