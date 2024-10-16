Hithium plans new BESS production facility in Saudi Arabia with local partner

16 Ottobre 2024

– RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — At Solar & Storage Live KSA, Hithium Energy Storage Technology Co., Ltd. (Hithium), a leading global energy storage solutions provider, and Engineer Nabilah AlTunisi, founder-owner of Eng. Nabilah AlTunisi company, MANAT, announced proudly the formation of their joint venture company, Hithium MANAT. This exciting collaboration aims to leverage Hithium’s expertise in energy storage and Hithium MANAT’s local insight to better serve the Saudi Arabia market. The joint venture also plans to establish BESS (Battery Energy Storage System) manufacturing facilities in Saudi Arabia, targeting an annual production capacity of 5GWh.

During the exhibition, Hithium delivered onsite a speech and unveiled the first time its latest cutting-edge innovation: energy storage solutions dedicated to desert applications. These systems feature advanced sandstorm protection and robust high and low-temperature designs, supporting ultra-long discharge cycles of 12+ hours. This new product line is customized to meet the unique demands of the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

Eng. Nabilah AlTunisi, Conference Speaker commented: “Today marks a pivotal moment in Saudi Arabia’s energy journey. The development of one of the first advanced BESS manufacturing facilities in Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region underscores this commitment. This strategic alliance will not only provide access to world-class energy storage technology but also generate local employment opportunities, stimulate technological innovation, and actively contribute to realizing the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives. Together, we’re ensuring Saudi Arabia maintains its leadership position in the global energy transition.”

“Our partnership with MANAT underscores Hithium’s commitment to nurturing strong local relationships and advancing the region’s long-term development goals.” said Sean Sun, GM of MEA region of Hithium. “By establishing this subsidiary and investing in a local BESS factory, we are not only expanding our global footprint but also directly contributing to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. ‘Local for Local’ is our promise to foster local energy storage growth.”

Hithium is a leading manufacturer of top-quality stationary energy storage products for utility-scale as well as commercial and industrial applications. With more than 40GWh BESS projects shipment up to date. Hithium took the top 5 global market shares and was ranked as the Tier 1 BESS supplier. With four distinct R&D centers and multiple “intelligent” production facilities, Hithium’s innovations include groundbreaking safety improvements to its lithium-ion batteries as well as increases in lifecycle. With decades of cumulative experience in the field among its founders and senior executives, Hithium leverages its specialization in BESS to deliver partners and customers unique advances in energy storage. The company is headquartered in Xiamen, China, with locations in Shenzhen, Chongqing, Munich, Dubai, New York and California.

